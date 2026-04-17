Every word of Michael Carrick’s embargoed Chelsea press conference



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick spoke to reporters ahead of his side’s meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Here’s what Carrick had to say in the embargoed section of his press conference.

Marcus Rashford return

Rashford has done well in Spain, having joined Barcelona last summer on a season-long loan. Yet, there is still no clarity on his future as the Blaugrana dither on whether or not to make his stay a permanent one.

This has led to the possibility of Rashford returning to United. Asked whether he would welcome Rashford back, Carrick answered, “I just think there’s decisions to be made in time really on certain things and obviously, Marcus is in that situation, but at this point in time, nothing’s been decided.”

“It will be, because it has to be at a certain point, but at this stage there’s nothing to say.

Transfer plans

When questioned if he has been consulting director of football Jason Wilcox on the club’s transfer-window plans, and specifically whether left-wing is an area that will be targeted, Carrick answered, “Yeah, I mean, listen, there’s kind of stages to go through in terms of the summer. There are decisions to be made, of course there is, but then also timing’s a thing. Obviously, my situation’s one thing, so it’s just working through that.”

“There are certainly conversations to be going [on] because it’s natural, but in terms of an official kind of, ‘this is what’s going to happen exactly’, that’s not something that I’ve committed to recruitment-wise.”

“But we’ve certainly had conversations and that’s just natural. But I’m not really making a big thing of it, to be honest. I think that’ll happen in time anyway.”

Asked if he enjoys a strong relationship with Wilcox, Carrick said, “Yeah, sure, I work with him every day, it’s not a problem. Like everyone at the club.”

Alejandro Garnacho reunion

United will come up against former player Garnacho, who departed Old Trafford in somewhat acrimonious circumstances last summer. When the Red Devils faced Chelsea in the home fixture earlier this season, the Argentina international was an unused substitute.

His time at Stamford Bridge has not gone according to plan and Carrick was asked to describe the nature of his interactions with Garnacho.

Carrick remarked, “To be honest, I didn’t really have loads of contact with him. The crossover was really kind of short, if anything really, so it’s hard for me to delve too much into that.”

“He obviously had success in the youth team and got into the first team and moved on really. So, for me, not being here at that stage [means] it’s difficult for me to kind of give too much on, of what happened.”

Injustice

United will have to take on Chelsea without the services of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Maguire saw his ban extended by an additional game, having picked up a red card during the game against Bournemouth on 20 March. Martinez was given his marching orders during Monday night’s 2-1 loss to Leeds after he was judged to have pulled Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair.

United appealed Martinez’s red card but lost, and he will be sidelined for the next three games.

On the subject of the rules and United being on the receiving end of tough refereeing calls, Carrick told journalists, “I think we know what the rules are, it’s more about how they’re brought out really. I think, yeah, it’s definitely clear with the rules, but it’s… I don’t think we’ve been on the right side of some of the decisions, but I’m kind of repeating what I’ve said over the last couple of weeks, to be honest, and I think probably I’ve said enough already.”

“Yeah, it’s desperately, desperately frustrating. Decisions can be made in the moment, and you get that, some are right or wrong.”

“I think that’s the backup of VAR, which we hope would get a lot right, and then on the backup of that, of the whole process, of we don’t feel that we’ve been on the right end of that. I think that’s as much as I can say.”

Locking horns with Liam Rosenior

Like Carrick, Rosenior joined Chelsea at the start of the year. Rosenior was brought on as a replacement for Enzo Maresca.

On the pathway for English coaches and whether they have to take more risks to get to the top, Carrick explained, “I don’t think you take more risks. I think you kind of take what’s in front of you and take the opportunity. I think that’s the big thing. Whatever level of football it is, I don’t think there’s a perfect or an ideal pathway really, or an education or experience.”

“I think it’s proven over time some get thrown in right at the top. Some will work their way up from lower leagues, some will come from maybe under-18s or 21s football. I don’t think there’s a natural or naturally a perfect pathway. I think you’ve just got to make the most of the opportunities that are given to you and some come sooner than others.”

“I’m sitting here and maybe at some point it didn’t look like it was going to happen, but this is where I find myself and I’m trying to make the most of it.”

Carrick acknowledged that despite Rosenior being a rival, he appreciates the Chelsea boss’s trajectory.

“Yeah, of course. For us, it would be great to have more younger coaches, managers coming through and being at the top, in the elite, at top clubs and the top competitions. I think that would be great for the country and for the national team and whatever moving forward.”

“There’s an element of focus on what’s happening right now and what job I’m in and what I’m trying to achieve and almost fighting against the world when you’re doing that because it’s us against everybody else. You’ve got to take on that mentality as well, but certainly respecting the coaches and what it takes, and then managers throughout the game, whether English or not, of the challenges that brings, and when someone’s doing well, respecting what they do, for sure.”

Amad and Bryan Mbeumo dynamic

Questioned on his use of Amad and Mbeumo, and what he views as the strengths of the duo, Carrick said, “Yeah, I don’t think it’s kind of [about] going into the individual, I just think both players can play that position. Sometimes playing a bit wider, sometimes playing inside the pitch, sometimes playing a little bit deeper inside, sometimes playing higher on the last line, depending on kind of what spaces we want to attack really.”

“And I think both can play that position well. Obviously, Bryan’s played through the middle, and he’s played on the left once or twice as well.”

“So, I think it’s just game-to-game. Both are really good players. Obviously, we like them a lot and they’ve done some really good things and are a big part of what we do.”

He continued, “I think going with what their strengths are naturally as individuals, for sure, and I think that’s part of when you choose a team. I think we know what individuals bring.”

“It’s definitely the structure and the principles within the game and the game plan that we want to carry forward, but then it’s trusting the players to do what they’re good at within the boundaries of that as well.”

Rashford again

Carrick was told of reports in Spain claiming Barcelona will not retain Rashford and then asked whether the forward would be given an opportunity should he return.

The 44-year-old coach stated, “Certainly from my perspective, whoever’s here I want to work with, make the best out of and help improve. At the moment, it’s this squad, a squad of players and there’s obviously players on loan and whatever happens with that later on will happen with that later on.”

“But certainly, as a coach and as a leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone as much as we possibly can for sure, yeah.”

“Yeah, I’m not going on the Marcus individual one because I think, like I’ve already touched on, I think comment either way at this stage is just… it’s not the right thing to do because there’s uncertainties for sure.”

“So, it’s for me, as I said, individual players who I’m able to work with as part of the squad… I enjoy doing that and trying to get the best out of them.”

Chelsea vs. United kicks off at 20:00 BST.

Featured image by James Fearn/Getty Images

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