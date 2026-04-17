Julian Nagelsmann: Man United hold talks after push from INEOS chief

Manchester United’s hunt for a permanent head coach has taken a sharp twist as a key executive is now pushing for Michael Carrick to be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann, according to an explosive report.

Carrick on the ropes

Despite enjoying a superb start as interim boss, Carrick’s light is beginning to fade after a disappointing run of form was capped off by the abject defeat to Leeds United on Monday night.

Victory over the club’s bitter rivals would have put the Red Devils in the driving seat for Champions League qualification. Instead, a 2-1 loss has poured pressure on this weekend’s trip to face fellow contenders Chelsea, with Lisandro Martinez ruled out after picking up a red card against Leeds.

The 28-year-old Argentine is joined on the sidelines by Harry Maguire, also unavailable through suspension, and Matthijs de Ligt, who continues to be absent with a long-term back issue. But a last-minute injury has also ruled out Leny Yoro, leaving Ayden Heaven as the only fit centre-back at at Carrick‘s disposal for Saturday night’s season-defining clash at Stamford Bridge.

However, the damage is already done from the performance, or lack thereof, on Monday, with INEOS understood to have grave concerns about Carrick’s hand in the defeat. The lack of intensity and focus was stark, while the 44-year-old Englishman’s refusal to make proactive substitutions is an issue which extends back to his time at Middlesbrough.

As a result, a report relayed by The Peoples Person claims the hierarchy are “stepping up their assessment” of external candidates in a “major blow” to Carrick’s hopes of securing the job full-time.

This has led to Nagelsmann, Germany’s highly-rated manager, emerging as a frontrunner after an inside source reveals “initial conv[ersations] have been held with his camp.”

The 38-year-old Bavarian native is understood to have many admirers at Old Trafford, having been hailed as a successor to Pep Guardiola due to his revolutionary approach to dominating matches in and out of possession.

Vivell pushing hard

A different report confirms Nagelsmann is a leading target and that recruitment director Christopher Vivell is “pushing hard behind the scenes for his compatriot”.

The pair previously worked together during their time at the Red Bull set-up, where Nagelsmann was in charge of RB Leipzig and Vivell was first chief scout at RB Salzburg before becoming technical director of Die Roten Bullen. They are understood to be friends away from the pitch and have maintained close contact since parting ways.

Vivell’s influence was felt earlier in the season when he launched a fierce critique of United’s set-up under Ruben Amorim after a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. A few months later, the Portuguese tactician would be sacked after an explosive meeting with sporting director Jason Wilcox intended to convince him to adapt his trademark system.

Similarly, Vivell played an integral role in securing Benjamin Sesko’s signature last summer after the Red Devils faced fierce competition from Newcastle United for the 6’5 Slovenia international. The German director was a driving force behind Leipzig signing Sesko from sister club Salzburg in 2022 – and used this existing relationship to great effect once more to fend off the Magpies.

Now, it appears Vivell is ready to use his “significant weight” in the rooms of power in M16 to do so again with Nagelsmann. However, one major obstacle is the former Bayern Munich manager’s participation in the World Cup this summer with Germany, as this would prevent him from joining United until after pre-season was already underway – an “issue” the Red Devils would like to avoid, according to David Ornstein.

Furthermore, INEOS are known to be prioritising targets with Premier League pedigree after being twice burned by coaches arriving on these shores with no first-hand experience of English football in Amorim and his predecessor, Erik ten Hag. Nagelsmann has never managed outside of Germany, even if his track record within the Bundesliga is impressive.

Julian Nagelsmann Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % TSG Hoffenheim 11 February 2016[ 30 June 2019 136 55 43 38 40.44 RB Leipzig 1 July 2019 30 June 2021 95 54 22 19 56.84 Bayern Munich 1 July 2021 24 March 2023 84 60 14 10 71.43 Germany 22 September 2023 present 29 17 6 6 58.62 Total 344 186 85 73 54.07

Final Thoughts

Increasingly, it appears that if you want one person fighting your cause at Old Trafford, it is Vivell, whose influence has grown acutely since he was hired as a short-term appointment in July 2024. The fact that Nagelsmann appears to have the German’s backing, while support for Carrick dwindles, is an ominous sign for the current incumbent of the dugout’s prospects of remaining there next season.

But it would be a bold choice to hire another young European coach after unrelenting misery under the previous two arrivals at the Theatre of Dreams from abroad. Carrick is a safe pair of hands with a wealth of experience at the highest levels of English football, who will almost certainly end up at another Premier League club if United let him go this summer.

If INEOS, at Vivell’s request, decide to replace Carrick with Nagelsmann with talks underway, and the new tactician fails to adapt, there will be two Germans facing Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wrath next season.

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