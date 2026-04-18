Andre Onana launches scathing rant at Cameroonian football

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, currently on loan from Manchester United at Trabzonspor, has launched a scathing assessment of the “environment surrounding the national” on social media.

Onana doesn’t hold back

While streaming live on TikTok, the 30-year-old shot-stopper criticised the two-faced nature of former Cameroonian players and the tension which always exists around the Indomitable Lions. As explained by Actu Cameroun, Onana took a “direct, blunt, almost brutal” tone in his takedown, pointing towards the “lack of transparency and profound hypocrisy in the rhetoric” around the national team.

“Very few have the courage to criticise publicly. I’ve been around some of the old guard. When you hear them speak in public and you hear them speak off the record, you’d say they were two different people,” he said in a visibly angry tone.

The issue of bonuses and sponsorship was also broached, described as “sensitive” in the report. “You know we went four years without bonuses from top sponsors? Does saying that mean I hate someone?” Onana decried as he lambasted the silence from his peers on the problem.

Actu Cameroun reveals there are “persistent tensions” in Cameroonian football, with accusations of “manipulation, a climate of fear, and a lack of communication” from the authorities.

Onana directly addressed this in his rant: “There’s a price to pay [if you speak out], and they’ll hit you. Then there’s the manipulation, the total disinformation.”

The goalkeeper, who previously enjoyed spells at Ajax and Inter Milan before signing for United, has a chequered relationship with his country’s national team.

In the midst of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he left midway through the tournament after being suspended by Fecafoot (Cameroon’s Football Federation). He was also left out of the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations over Christmas after “head coach Marc Brys was sacked amid allegations of ‘subterfuge'”, the BBC reported.

No Return to Manchester

Despite a change in the dugout since Onana left United to join Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan, with Michael Carrick taking over from Ruben Amorim in January, INEOS remain intent on shifting him this summer.

The Nkol Ngok native is understood to harbour ambitions of salvaging his career at Old Trafford: “sources with knowledge of Onana feel his current mindset is that he will be returning to the club, hoping to play during pre-season and then try to convince the new permanent manager he can be part of his plans.” Any return at the end of the season will simply be a formality in order to facilitate a sale, however.

Sport Witness relays reports from Türkiye which indicate Trabzonspor are not pleased with their loanee’s “mixed performances”. Furthermore, vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas revealed last month that Onana “aims to find a club in a top league in Europe” this summer as United look to bank €45-50 million for his services.

This would eliminate the possibility of the goalkeeper remaining at the Black Sea Storm beyond the current campaign, though they are still in a red-hot title race alongside Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe with Onana as No. 1.

Conclusion – End of the Line

A meeting is understood to be scheduled this month between United officials and his camp to chart a new course this summer. A return to Inter Milan has been mooted as one possibility, while other clubs in Italy are also interested.

The only certainty is that Onana will not be at the Theatre of Dreams in September, regardless of his own plans.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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