Andre Onana: Meeting with United to sort out his future on the cards



Manchester United have quite a conundrum to solve with regard to their goalkeeping department.

Andre Onana and his future are causing INEOS the most consternation. The Cameroonian, signed by former manager Erik ten Hag due to his ability with the ball at his feet, proved to be a disastrous signing.

Big mistakes in both the Premier League and Europe cost the Red Devils big time, and the previous head coach, Ruben Amorim, finally had enough after United’s humiliating Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town.

The former Inter Milan ace was sent out on loan to Trabzonspor, who are keen to keep him permanently.

Andre Onana wants United stay

However, Andre Onana still harbours ambitions of reclaiming his No.1 spot at Old Trafford. According to The Daily Mail, the 20-time English league champions have no desire to welcome the error-prone keeper back into the fold.

They plan to meet the goalie’s representatives this month with a view to arranging another loan or finding a new permanent home for him.

However, his wage demands mean not too many clubs will be able to afford him while United will also look to recoup as high a fee as possible having spent £47.2 million to sign him in 2023.

There is interest from Besiktas, Monaco — who were suitors in January —and Saudi Arabia, with SC Neom among the “exceptional” star’s admirers last year.

Meeting with United on the cards

“Manchester United want to offload Andre Onana this summer despite the Cameroon goalkeeper’s desire to resurrect his Old Trafford career.

“Onana is on loan at Trabzonspor in Turkey for the season, but still has two years left on his £120,000-a-week contract at United. The 30-year-old wants to return to the club in June and fight for his place with Senne Lammens, who has established himself as United’s first choice after joining for £18.2million last summer.

“But Confidential understands United have no plans to bring him back as they try to drive down the wage bill, and see it as unrealistic to have a high-earning No 2 keeper on the bench, with Lammens backed as their No 1.

“Onana’s representatives are expected to hold talks with United this month to discuss his future, but another move away – either permanently or loan – is the most likely outcome. United would hope to recoup as much as possible of the £47.2m they paid Inter Milan in 2023.

Andre Onana should be sold immediately

“Trabzonspor would be keen to keep Onana, and there is also interest from their Turkish rivals Besiktas. Monaco, who were quoted a fee of £30m by United in June, may well try again, and Saudi Arabia is still an option after he was linked with FC Neom last year.”

Interestingly, Andre Onana will see his wages rise if United qualify for the Champions League, further complicating the exit process.

Hopefully, United will find a suitor willing to permanently take the Cameroon international off their hands.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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