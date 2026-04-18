Emmanuel Petit explains regret in choosing Chelsea over Man United

Manchester United’s period of dominance under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson saw a raft of world-class players pull on the famous red shirt as the Old Trafford club won trophy after trophy over a two-decade period.

Ferguson famously built multiple sides to dominate the English game, blending the best players in the country with a sprinkle of foreign stardust to make the perfect cocktail.

However, the great Scot missed out on a few star names during his time, one of whom would have caused a stir had he made the move to Manchester.

Big mistake

French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has claimed he had the chance to sign for United during his playing days but turned down the switch due to personal reasons—something he now badly regrets. As reported by The Mirror, Petit says he agreed a deal to join Ferguson at United in 2001 but decided on a last-minute move to Chelsea to appease his family and social life.

“I made a lifestyle choice to the detriment of the sporting choice. And on the rare occasions that I’ve made choice, I’ve got it wrong. It was the same thing when I left Barcelona to go back to Chelsea.

“I gave priority to the social life in London when (Sir Alex) Ferguson expected me to sign for Manchester United. My wife didn’t want to go to Manchester. I’m really annoyed at myself – I should have insisted upon my decision,” he said.

Petit admits the move from Barcelona to London was the “wrong choice” and who knows what he would have gone on to achieve had he joined United from the Spanish giants. Having played a key role for Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal side before his move to Catalonia, it would certainly have been a controversial transfer given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs at the time.

No success at the Bridge

Whether Petit would have earned a regular first-team place would have been interesting, with Roy Keane and Paul Scholes controlling games for United in that spell, and Nicky Butt the very capable first back-up.

Petit would have fancied his chances of adding something to the squad, who were in the process of another rebuild after the famous Treble-winning season of 1999.

However, it was not to be, and the Frenchman returned to London to see out his playing days but failed to add any further silverware to his trophy cabinet with the Blues.

Ironically, United travel to Stamford Bridge tonight (Saturday) in what could be a make-or-break fixture in the race for the Champions League places.

United currently hold the cards, sitting in third place in the Premier League, holding a seven-point gap to Chelsea, who are positioned outside the top five (sixth), before kick-off.

However, a defensive crisis means Michael Carrick’s men travel to the capital as outsiders to win the game with Ayden Heaven the only fit centre-back, but knowing that leaving Stamford Bridge with at least a point will leave them red-hot favourites to get over the line at the end of May.

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