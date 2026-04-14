Carlos Queiroz: Ex-Man United coach will manage Ghana at World Cup

Sir Alex Ferguson’s incredible reign at Manchester United was helped in no small part by his coaching team, who played a huge role in supporting the squad throughout the great man’s tenure.

The legendary Scot would regularly change his assistants and coaches to keep things fresh at Old Trafford, ensuring the players were continually on their toes.

Carlos Queiroz was widely regarded as one of the best right-hand men Ferguson had during his spell, with the Portuguese coach going on to have a notable managerial career in the game.

New role for the former United coach

Spells in the Real Madrid hot seat and with multiple national sides across the globe followed his time in Manchester, and he is now set for a busy summer after accepting another huge position.

As reported by The Independent, Queiroz has been named as the manager of the Ghanaian national team and will lead them into the World Cup in June.

The 73-year-old replaces Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties after poor defeats to Austria and Germany left the GFA (Ghana Football Association) with a decision to make.

Queiroz is set to “start work immediately” and will be eager to get to know his players quickly, with the tournament kicking off in just over two months’ time.

The former United coach brings a wealth of experience to the role, having led nations such as Portugal, Qatar, Iran, Colombia, and more recently Oman, before accepting the Ghanaians’ offer.

England interest

Thomas Tuchel’s England will have a keen eye on developments in Africa, with Ghana scheduled to play the Three Lions in the second group game of the first round of fixtures.

Former United transfer target, now Manchester City star, Antoine Semenyo will be Queiroz’s ace in the pack heading into the summer, with Ghana making up Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia.

Queiroz will be hoping to cause a shock in the US, with the African sides looking good for deep runs in the competition given the weather conditions and vast improvements in their respective national set-ups over recent years.

No doubt everyone connected with United will wish Queiroz all the best in his new role, with the Portuguese coach held in high regard by the club’s supporters after his service at Old Trafford.

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