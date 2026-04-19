Home » Peter Schmeichel: Man United legend lavishes praise on Bruno Fernandes

Peter Schmeichel: Man United legend lavishes praise on Bruno Fernandes

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United produced arguably their most important win of the season last night.

Vital victory

Michael Carrick’s side came out on top with a 1-0 victory away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It was United’s first win at the ground since February 2020, but the victory meant much more than this.

The Brazilian, Matheus Cunha’s strike ensured United opened up a ten-point gap between themselves and sixth place, with just 15 points left to play for in the rest of the season.

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was ecstatic with the performance and the team after they secured a giant leap towards Champions League football next season.

Peter Schmeichel’s thoughts

Speaking to Premier League Productions, he praised the role of Bruno Fernandes, who grabbed his 18th assist of the season.

He claimed, “everything that happens positively for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has been involved in.”

Schmeichel added, “it’s been like that since he came to the club, but it’s no coincidence it’s happening now, under Michael Carrick.”

The legendary Danish keeper made sure to praise Carrick’s role in finding Fernandes’ best form.

The Portugal international spent the first half of the season playing in a deeper midfield role alongside Casemiro.

Nonetheless, the dismissal of Ruben Amorim saw Carrick return to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which saw Fernandes return to his preferred number 10 role.

Schmeichel explained, “he’s playing in his best position, finding pockets of space and he can deliver the ball. He makes things happen.”

United will now have to wait until Monday, 27th April, when they will welcome fellow European place hunters Brentford to Old Trafford, where another victory would take them tantalisingly close to sealing Champions League qualification for the 2026/2027 season.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Chelsea

MetricValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.04
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.08
Big chances created1
Key passes3
Crosses (accurate)7 (1)
Accurate passes47/60 (78%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)27/38 (71%)
Passes in own half (acc.)20/22 (91%)
Long balls (accurate)3/7 (43%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches75
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost21
Total carrying distance166.3 m
Carries22
Progressive carries2
Total progression112.3 m
Progressive carrying distance46.8 m
Longest progressive carry16.6 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)5 (2)
Fouls1
Dribbled past2

Source: Sofascore

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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