Alejandro Garnacho hits new low as new details from United game emerge



Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho not only endured a difficult game against his former club, Manchester United, but things also went badly for him even during the half-time break, according to a new report.

Nightmare reunion

Garnacho departed United last summer under somewhat acrimonious circumstances and joined Chelsea.

He and then-manager Ruben Amorim had a public falling out after United’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Frustrated by Amorim’s decision to start him on the bench for the contest, Garnacho slammed the Portuguese coach’s decision while also casting doubts over his future.

Amorim responded by giving the Argentina international a dressing down in front of the United squad and told him to find a new club. Garnacho was placed in the infamous bomb squad before finally moving to Chelsea.

But things for him at Stamford Bridge haven’t gone according to plan and there is already talk that the Blues are looking to cut their losses and move him on in the summer. He has managed just one Premier League goal all season.

Garnacho came on for Estevao in the 16th minute as United beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend. He failed to make any impression on the game, with Diogo Dalot keeping him completely quiet. Several of Chelsea’s attacks broke down with him and he bizarrely kept falling over even under minimal pressure.

After the final whistle, a section of United players took to social media to mock Garnacho.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the squad don’t harbour ill feelings towards him but The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst has claimed the opposite, saying that multiple Reds were left unhappy with how he conducted himself towards the end of his time at the club.

Luckhurst also indicates that Chelsea players went after Garnacho during the break due to his poor showing.

Lambasted

According to The Sun, “Chelsea let rip at Alejandro Garnacho during the interval of their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.”

“A dressing room source says that some of Garnacho’s teammates ‘went for him’ in the dressing room at half-time.

It’s said that United players were “pleased” that Garnacho and other members of the bomb squad were left out of their pre-season tour of the United States.

Garnacho saw out the rest of the game against United. Chelsea insist that neither he nor any other player was targeted in the dressing room.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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