Paul Pogba sends message to Kobbie Mainoo over leaving Man United



Paul Pogba has offered Kobbie Mainoo guidance regarding his future at Manchester United, advising him on the decision to stay or move on.

Agreement struck

Mainoo’s future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few months. Under now-sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, the midfielder struggled for playing time.

Amorim didn’t really fancy Mainoo, leading to the player asking for a loan exit towards the end of last summer’s transfer window. United declined his request. There were strong rumours that he would depart in January, but Amorim’s dismissal and Michael Carrick’s appointment as caretaker boss have since given Mainoo a lifeline.

Mainoo has started every game he has been available for under Carrick. His standout performances have made Amorim’s bizarre decision to sideline him even more puzzling. After guiding his side to a 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend, Carrick singled out Mainoo’s display at Stamford Bridge as the youngster’s finest since taking charge.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are aiming to announce a new contract for Mainoo before the end of the season.

The England international is poised to earn £150,000 a week over five years.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Pogba, who came through the ranks at Carrington just like Mainoo, advised the youngster to prioritise playing time above all else.

Pogba gives Mainoo advice

Asked for his advice to Mainoo by Rio Ferdinand, Pogba said, “He played and he’s such a talented, such a talented kid. He’s still young. It’s difficult. It’s really difficult.”

“It’s the way how he feels. If he feels that, if he’s good with the manager, if the manager really trusts him, because he’s going to have all the clubs behind him, this is for sure.”

“But I don’t know about his contract, because if he will be a free agent, it will be a different story, I think.”

The Frenchman added, “But, you know, a kid like this, you know, that thinks that he can play and other people think that he can play, his managers pushing him, telling him, you can play in this team, why you don’t play. That also put this in this kid and he’s like, yeah, I should leave.”

“Maybe it’s not the right decision. And it’s really hard for me to say he should leave when he’s so loved by the people at United. He’s such a great player, a big potential and he can do a great career at Manchester United also.”

“So, I don’t know, but I just wish him the best. I don’t know, whatever decision he’s going to take. I just want to see this kid play because it’s enjoyable to see him play.”

Mainoo and United are next in action on Monday when they face Brentford at Old Trafford.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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