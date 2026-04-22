Aurelien Tchouameni’s price emerges with Man United circling

Manchester United have reportedly learned the asking price for Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni as noise over a blockbuster switch to Old Trafford continues to grow.

Midfield Rebuild

The Red Devils are performing open-heart surgery on a midfield unit that is on the verge of collapsing this summer without intervention.

A resurgent Casemiro is set to leave the club as INEOS have ruled against triggering a one-year extension in the 34-year-old enforcer’s costly contract.

Manuel Ugarte may also join his Brazilian teammate in being shown the door by United’s hierarchy, as the 25-year-old Uruguay international has proven to be a disastrous signing since his £50.5 million capture from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

This leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the only senior midfielder in Michael Carrick’s squad, after the interim boss restored Bruno Fernandes to creator-in-chief as the No. 10.

And while the English starlet, who turned 21 on Monday and is in line for a bumper new contract, has been brilliant since Christmas, at least two new signings are needed to bolster the engine room alongside him.

Madrid’s Midfield Monster

INEOS were intent on repeating last summer’s approach to fix the misfiring attack by targeting midfielders with Premier League pedigree, à la deals for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. But the exorbitant fees being quoted for targets such as Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, as well as the fierce competition from rivals elsewhere in England, have led United to consider alternatives on the continent.

This week, a report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed Tchouameni was a leading candidate in the club’s crosshairs, as Spanish outlets claimed the France international’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu was uncertain.

Los Blancos are understood to be considering a raid to sign Manchester City maestro Rodri, with Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga being sold to fund it in order to bolster their midfield with more technical ability. Chelsea playmaker Enzo Fernandez is another name on their wish list.

Ben Jacobs reveals Tchouameni is valued “in excess of £70m” with sources in the Spanish capital claiming he is happy to stay. In fact, the talkSPORT transfer expert states a contract extension is possible as there is “no guarantee” Real will sell a player who has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, fellow talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook contends the Spanish giant “would be open to offers” and that the 6’2 Rouen native possesses a “lot of the same characteristics as Casemiro”.

Final Thoughts

While it may require a fee that climbs beyond the £70m mark to bring Tchouameni to England, this still pales in comparison to the £100m fees being demanded for Anderson or Tonali – two players with nowhere near the pedigree of the Champions League-winning Frenchman.

If the former AS Monaco star is available at any price, the Red Devils will be hard-pressed to find a more suitable candidate to take the reins from Casemiro, given the 26-year-old has already done it once in Spain.

Chema Andreas, a former teammate of Tchouameni, describes him as the “best defensive midfielder” in the world. And while this writer would not go that far, there are only a handful of operators who could offer a stronger claim to that title – and none of them would join United this summer.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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