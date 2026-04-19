Every word from Michael Carrick’s press conference after 1-0 Chelsea win



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick spoke to the press after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the game to secure all three points for United. It was a big win for the Red Devils in the race to secure Champions League football, as they now have a 10-point cushion between themselves and Chelsea in sixth place.

Here’s what Carrick had to say to reporters.

Best Kobbie Mainoo game

Asked about Mainoo’s midfield masterclass, Carrick explained, “Yeah, I thought that was the best Kobbie’s played, certainly since I’ve been back here. To step up and put so many phases or sides to his game tonight. I thought he looked so composed and so calm, he had a real presence about him, defended well.”

“It’s not easy when you’ve got good players around you and it was a good battle between him and Cole Palmer. So he had to be right at it tonight but as you saw he had so much quality and composure in a tough environment really, to show us what he can do.”

Carrick continued, “Kobbie didn’t train an awful lot really. He only did a little bit on Thursday and a little bit more yesterday. It wasn’t an awful lot so credit to him for stepping into that one. Ayden, credit to him. Coming in as a young player, for one.”

“He’s not played a lot of football recently – he played for England a couple of weeks ago, but to come into that environment that’s not something you can take for granted. Credit to him. We say the same things to young players all the time and sometimes they look at you as if to say ‘good one’ but in terms of training every day and looking after yourself and being ready, because you never know when that comes.”

“He probably wouldn’t have thought it would come at this moment, because of how it’s gone but he prepared and he took it in his stride magnificently well.”

Big victory

On what the win meant to him and his players, Carrick said, “They’re the ones we live for, really. That’s why we’re in it for, for the big games, the important games, for big performances and for the supporters to feel it. It gives me a lot of satisfaction when I can be part of that and see other people enjoying it so much.”

“That’s the beauty of football, and the pure form of it. It was an important win in different ways. Coming through the suspensions and the injuries and then with Leny [Yoro] pulling out quite late and having to adapt.”

“Boys take so much credit for that and the coaches, to be honest, in terms of putting the plan together and adapting over the last couple of days and making sure everyone was in a good place. So there’s a lot of things to be proud of tonight.”

“We can play a little bit better at times, but I thought it was a game for a result and in the end we managed to find it.”

Carrick continued, “First of all on Monday night, you can lose games of football. The world doesn’t end because you lose a game, so we were fine – we learned from things and we spoke about a few things, but that’s football. The league is what it is.”

“I think you see that, there’s results all over the place in different ways. We weren’t getting too down about that at all. I think if anything, we looked at it and thought, you know, I think we’re right near the top, if not top of the last 12 games. We took a lot of confidence from that. We knew what this game was.”

“We didn’t overplay it, if anything, we didn’t speak about positions or points. It was just coming down here to win a game and commit to that, and then the boys definitely did that.”

Immense Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui

In his TV interview, Carrick singled out Heaven and Mazraoui for special praise due to their colossal displays at the heart of United’s defence.

He hailed the duo once more in his press conference.

“They were fantastic. It was more meetings and talks really, and clips and a few discussions. It was just telling them to go and play, and tell them that we trust them.”

“It was short notice but they are two fantastic players, and giving them the confidence to go and commit to it and understand, so you could give your best. Then obviously a bit of extra protection. Not that they needed it. They took it on so well. I love when you see players thrive in their moments.”

“It’s such a difficult place, and a difficult game. They took it in their stride.”

Bruno Fernandes chat

Moments before Fernandes’ assist, the cameras spotted the skipper in conversation with Carrick.

Carrick said, “I can’t take credit for that, no!”

The 44-year-old coach clarified, “No, it was just a different conversation. To be honest with you, I can’t even remember what I said to him but I definitely can’t take credit for the moment, for the goal. Liam [Rosenior]’s teams, I’ve played against them before, they’re really difficult, you’ve got to stop certain things.”

“I know they’re having a difficult and challenging time results-wise but they’ve got some really good players and they can play through the middle of the pitch against you really quickly. At times, first half, they had a couple of little moments. It showed the dangers they had.”

“It was a big part of the game, our plan, it was stopping certain things and we were just trying to emphasise that really and trust in the boys to attack. I think we always feel we’ve got goals and we’ve got a dangerous forward line.”

“We can create moments and I thought we probably could have and should have created a little bit more, but one was enough tonight. I was delighted with Matheus getting there in the middle of goal and getting his goal.”

Cunha goal

Carrick remarked about Cunha’s strike, “Yeah. It’s the position we want him to be in, you know? I think he gives us width at times on one side, but to be in the middle of goal and scoring goals… he’s had some really big moments for us Matheus and it’s just finding them spaces and that composure as well.”

“Like you say he had one earlier where he probably was a little bit frustrated with himself. It was a good opportunity and a similar one, so to then be there again and have the composure to put it away, shows what he’s all about.”

United are next in action on Monday, 27 April, when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social