Man United confirm appointment of Ashley Hackett to key position



Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ashley Hackett to a key position.

Hackett joins United

United have released a statement, confirming that Hackett is Manchester United Foundation’s new CEO.

He replaced John Shiels, who confirmed that he will be retiring from his role at the end of the season. Shiels has served in that role for 18 years, transforming Manchester United Foundation into one of the biggest football club charities in the UK and a leading organisation for youth impact.

The Manchester United Foundation directly engages in excess of 42,000 young people across every borough of Greater Manchester and other parts of the UK.

Hackett joins from Blackpool FC Community Trust, where he served for 15 years. United note that at Blackpool, Hackett increased turnover from £225,000 to £3.2m and secured more than £25m in charitable funding to aid in the delivery of high-impact initiatives.

Hackett’s reaction

Reacting to the appointment, Hackett said, “As a lifelong Manchester United fan and season-ticket holder, it brings my family and I great pride to become the new CEO of Manchester United Foundation – an organisation I have always admired.”

“I would like to thank the Board of Trustees for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with the amazing team in place, to build on the incredible legacy that has been led by John, and continue to develop a charity of which Manchester United fans and communities can be proud.”

“I would also like to thank the staff, Board and fans at Blackpool FC and Blackpool FC Community Trust for a life-defining 15 years.”

“The scheme and impact we have built in the most deprived town in the country fills me with great pride and I look forward to seeing what the team develops in the future.”

Collette Roche, Chair of Trustees for Manchester United Foundation and CEO, New Stadium Development at Manchester United, remarked, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Ashley Hackett to Manchester United Foundation.”

“He brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in the football charity and sports development sector, and a great passion for inspiring and developing young people and communities – values that strongly align with those of our charity.”

“We’re delighted to have him on board and wish him all the best as he shapes the future of the Foundation.”

United say that Hackett will begin work in June.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social