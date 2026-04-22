Jason Wilcox: Man United chief receives England honour



Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has been honoured with a top recognition.

Wilcox awarded

United have confirmed that Wilcox has received The FA’s red legacy cap in recognition of his England career.

Wilcox, who played for Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United in the Premier League, managed three appearances for the Three Lions between 1996 and 2000.

He made his debut for the national team as a substitute against Hungary before playing in two additional games against France and Argentina.

United explain that England first introduced legacy numbers in 2019 to mark the side’s 1,000th fixture. The list offers a chronological roll call of every senior player dating back as far as 1872, with Wilcox listed as number 1,073 of 1,299.

The red legacy cap was presented to Wilcox by The FA’s technical director John McDermott.

Busy window

Wilcox’s full focus will now undoubtedly be on the summer ahead, with United preparing for what promises to be another hectic window.

United are on the cusp of securing Champions League football, which means they will need a deeper squad. Bolstering the midfield department appears to be the priority but the defence and attack could also be addressed to ensure there are adequate options to handle the increased workload.

The Telegraph reported that Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are fully aware of the need to get the club’s midfield recruitment right.

Even more important is sorting out the managerial situation.

Michael Carrick has done a tremendous job since he was brought in as Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement. He has taken charge of 12 Premier League games, winning eight, drawing two and losing two.

But there are still no guarantees that he will be handed the job permanently. United remain adamant that an appointment will only be made after all available options have been considered. Wilcox’s view will certainly take centre stage, even as calls grow for United to stick with Carrick.

United are next in action on Monday when they host Brentford at Old Trafford.

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