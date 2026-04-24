Andre Onana: Man United loanee’s heroics guide Trabzonspor to semi-final

Manchester United loanees had two players in loan action over the last couple of days.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Andre Onana

Andre Onana was the hero as he saved three penalties in the shootout to give his Trabzonspor side the win against Samsunspor in the Turkish Cup.

It now means they will have the chance to play a semi-final against Natura World Gençlerbirliğ. With giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both knocked out at the quarter-final stage, it presents Onana with a wonderful chance to win his first piece of silverware in Turkey.

The match ended 0-0 with Onana making three saves from shots inside the box.

In the first half, he did well to claw away a close-range effort from a cross. He was also on hand in the second to tip a dangerous corner away from the top corner.

The Cameroonian also got himself hurt coming out of his area bravely to cut out a cross. It resulted in the keeper needing treatment and Cherif Ndiaye receiving a second yellow and his marching orders.

All three penalties stopped in the shootout were excellent diving stops, two to his left and one to his right.

He also completed 79% of his passes and made one clearance in the match. Onana came out on top in his only ground duel in the match.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford played the final 17 minutes of FC Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

With Lamine Yamal picking up an injury in the match and Raphinha still out, Rashford’s responsibility in upcoming matches has just been intensified.

He failed to take any shots or attempt any passes, but he did complete one dribble attempt.

Rashford kept it safe, completing 83% of his pass attempts and came out on top in one duel.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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