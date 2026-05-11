Dan Gore: Man United starlet voted Rotherham’s best player



Although the season ended with Rotherham United being relegated from League One, Manchester United loanee Dan Gore has received plaudits for his consistently impressive performances.

The 21-year-old English midfielder came through the ranks at Carrington alongside Kobbie Mainoo, with the pair playing a vital role in securing the 2022 FA Youth Cup. In the years since, Gore has tried to kick on and advance his career with a series of loan moves, many of which have not turned out the way either the player or club would have hoped.

A disappointing few seasons

After impressing Erik ten Hag, Gore was handed his debut in September 2023, playing thirty minutes against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup. Later that season, he made his Premier League debut, coming on in the final minute of a victory against Aston Villa.

Ready for more regular football, the Prestwich native headed out on loan to Port Vale for the second half of the 2023/24 season. He picked up a quad injury on his debut for the club that prematurely ended his season, however.

Having required surgery, the quad injury kept him out of action all summer, blocking him from making a season-long loan move. Instead, he headed out during the winter transfer window, arriving at Rotherham United for a six-month loan spell.

Unfortunately, Gore succumbed to another series of injuries, limiting him to just three League One appearances before the end of the season.

Determined to make an impression

Keen to put those injury-plagued seasons behind him, Gore headed back to Rotherham last summer on a season-long loan.

Thankfully, the talented midfielder’s season was not disrupted by injury, allowing him to showcase his abilities.

He made forty-two appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring once and registering three assists. A long run in the first team allowed him to showcase his talents, earning the respect and admiration of the Rotherham United faithful.

These performances impressed so much, in fact, that local outlet the Rotherham Advertiser have marked Gore as the club’s top performer across the entire season.

Gore received a rating of 8/10, with the report going on to say: “If he had a bad game, I can’t remember it. Had the drive to match his skill. Gave no quarter and asked no quarter all season. A hard, uncompromising competitor brimming with energy, enterprise and aggression.”

Although the season ended with a heart-breaking relegation from League One, the exciting young talent should be able to take some solace in the solid, consistent performances he delivered throughout the entire season.

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