Angelo Stiller: Juventus plot to hijack Man United’s dream midfield signing



Angelo Stiller is one midfielder Manchester United would love to sign as part of their planned midfield overhaul.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte‘s expected departures this summer have the Red Devils plotting a sweeping rebuild in the middle of the park.

The plan has not changed for Man United. 🚨 Manuel Ugarte expected to leave the club as revealed and two midfielders (at least) to join in the summer window. https://t.co/JCy2b1E7DH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2026

INEOS are looking to transform the position from the team’s glaring point of weakness into one of genuine strength.

Stiller, a deep-lying playmaker who dictates tempo and breaks lines with elite passing accuracy and exceptional composure under pressure, could certainly be one of those transformative signings at the centre of the park.

However, to stand a chance of signing the German, who could have joined last summer but opted to stay at VfB Stuttgart, United need to be alert and act quickly.

If they fail to do so, the 20-time English champions risk missing out entirely.

The 25-year-old is a dream signing for many top clubs, with Tutto Sport now claiming Juventus are also in the mix.

Juventus pushing really hard for Angelo Stiller

The Italian outlet warns that if INEOS dilly-dally, the Old Lady could beat them to the bargain Stiller swoop.

Tutto Sport reveal: “Towards the end of May, Juventus will be trying to fully understand the conditions before making an immediate move for Angelo Stiller.”

The Italian heavyweights are apparently convinced Stiller is exactly what their midfield is crying out for. They fear that waiting too long could see them miss out on his bargain £32.6 million release clause, and with the World Cup on the horizon, they are keen to strike before his value soars and gives Stuttgart ideas (to pay a £1.7 million penalty to cancel the release clause).

As Tutto Sport further explain: “It’s best to take advantage of it while the release clause remains enforceable.”

United better act

The urgency emanating from Turin is precisely what INEOS should be showing if there is to be any hope of landing Stiller.

Press-resistant and adept at cutting through low blocks with his precise passing, he could be a genuine game-changer for United’s struggles against the “small” Premier League teams.

INEOS simply need to push hard and get this deal done early; it would be the perfect kick-start to their midfield rebuild.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social