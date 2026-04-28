Benjamin Sesko waxes lyrical on Casemiro’s performance against Brentford



In the wake of Manchester United’s 2-1 victory against Brentford on Monday evening, Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko showered his Brazilian teammate, Casemiro, with praise.

The midfield maestro, who is set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season, was in fine form once again, bossing the midfield and notching his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

The goal came in the tenth minute, when towering centre-back Harry Maguire nodded a corner back across goal to the unmarked Brazilian, who willingly applied the finish.

It was Casemiro’s eighth headed goal of the season, and it prompted chants of ‘one more year’ from the jubilant fans inside Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick dismisses suggestions of a contract extension

Interim manager Michael Carrick, who celebrated his ninth win in thirteen games on Monday evening, was asked about the possibility of extending Casemiro’s contract in his post-match press conference.

In news that will be sure to devastate United fans, Carrick confirmed that there were no plans to extend the 34-year-old’s stay at Old Trafford.

Carrick went on to explain that both parties were in agreement that it was best to go their separate ways, meaning Casemiro will find himself a free agent at the end of the season.

How Sesko will try to emulate Casemiro

Speaking after the game, in which he scored his tenth goal of the Premier League campaign, Benjamin Sesko showered the departing Brazilian with praise.

“He’s a working machine.” The Slovenian goal-scorer said. “He’s experienced, what he’s putting on the pitch is unbelievable. You need someone like this.”

“Unfortunately he’s leaving but…we are pleased that we can manage him until the last minute in the game and we’re going to use him.”

“The way you look at him, it’s very important, you know? And I think you can be stupid if you don’t look at him and try to be like him when it comes to the work-rate and stuff and I think everyone is pleased that he is here.”

Should he manage to successfully incorporate the relentless work-rate of Casemiro into his own game, Sesko will become even more of a handful for defenders as his career progresses.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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