Jose Mourinho’s chances of landing Real Madrid job revealed – David Ornstein

Jose Mourinho’s chances of becoming Real Madrid’s manager have soared after a bombshell twist in the Spanish capital, according to David Ornstein.

From Manchester to Madrid

Despite having appeared to be on a steady decline since leaving Old Trafford in December 2018, the Special One is now firmly in line to take charge of Los Blancos this summer. Mourinho was dismissed by Manchester United after two and a half years in charge, as the Portuguese’s infamous ‘third season’ implosion was set off with little surprise.

The Setubal native would go on to have spells with Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Besiktas, and his current club, SL Benfica – with mixed results at all four. However, he did win the Europa Conference League in the Italian capital.

Under Mourinho’s watch, Benfica are unbeaten in Liga Portugal but remain seven points adrift of table-toppers – and his former side – Porto, with only three games left to play.

This invincible run in the league has been countered by early exits from the Taca de Portugal and the Champions League. The defeat in Europe at the hands of, ironically, Madrid was marred by controversy after allegations of racial abuse were levelled at Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni.

Mourinho himself drew widespread criticism for suggesting the victim, Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior, had incited the incident, throwing further doubt on his future as Benfica boss. Another ex-United boss, Ruben Amorim, has been strongly linked with the hot seat at the Estadio da Luz should Mourinho depart this summer.

And while reports linking the 63-year-old to jobs like Newcastle United or the Saudi Pro League were given little credence, Ornstein has now dropped a game-changing update on Real Madrid’s hunt for a new manager.

Perez wants reunion with Jose

The Athletic reporter reveals Florentino Perez, the president at the Santiago Bernabeu, has settled on Mourinho as his “favoured candidate” to replace interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa was appointed in January to take over from Xabi Alonso after the former Bayer Leverkusen boss was shown his marching orders in a move which mirrored INEOS’ appointment of Michael Carrick around the same time.

However, Perez has no interest in sticking with his caretaker as he looks to “rebuild a project that has fallen into disrepair” following the second consecutive campaign without a major trophy.

“Multiple sources, speaking anonymously as they did not have permission to comment, have told The Athletic that the decision on who will become Madrid’s next coach is being driven by Perez.

“That is in contrast to the hiring of Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season, a process which was led by Madrid’s general manager Jose Angel Sanchez, but given the green light by Perez.”

While the president is the “main supporter” of Mourinho’s return, with the Portuguese tactician having previously managed Real between 2010 and 2013, there are “other voices” who are opposed to the appointment.

It will require a fee in the region of €3 million to prise Mourinho from the Portuguese capital as his contract runs until June 2027, but includes a break clause if triggered within 10 days of the end of the season.

Final Thoughts

A blockbuster reunion between football’s most outspoken manager and the sport’s biggest club is a script which practically writes itself – which is why Perez’s decision to target Mourinho is so bizarre.

Every United fan will be able to predict, with flawless prescience, exactly how this move will play out for the La Liga giants. The ‘Special One’ is no longer in his prime, even if the return to the Bernabeu will constitute absolute primetime viewing.

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