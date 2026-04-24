Home » Julian Nagelsmann: Why United are ahead of Chelsea in race for Germany manager

Julian Nagelsmann: Why United are ahead of Chelsea in race for Germany manager

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Pic of Julian Nageslmann

Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as a popular name on the managerial market despite currently being at the helm of Germany.

Michael Carrick has all but led Manchester United to next season’s Champions League, a target which seemed very difficult to achieve under Ruben Amorim at the turn of the year.

However, the disastrous result of their first appointment has seemingly put INEOS in a nervy situation, which is why they continue to conduct due diligence on all the potential candidates despite Carrick’s brilliant work.

Manchester United interested in Julian Nagelsmann

With Luis Enrique expected to renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Nagelsmann is perhaps the only Manchester United target with a more appealing profile than Michael Carrick.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United’s recruitment director Christopher Vivell is “pushing hard behind the scenes for his compatriot.”

Further, the Red Devils have already held initial conversations with the German tactician, who has had stints at TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

However, following Liam Rosenior’s sacking, Chelsea have entered the race for Nagelsmann.

Manchester United better placed to attract Julian Nagelsmann

According to Football Insider, Chelsea want a high-profile boss to take over and are considering Nagelsmann among a number of leading candidates to replace Rosenior. 

However, there are doubts about whether the 38-year-old would accept the Chelsea job. 

The report claims: “Nagelsmann is believed to have doubts over whether the Chelsea job would be right for him as BlueCo close in on hiring a fifth manager since their takeover.”

“That will come as a boost to the Red Devils, who are considering the 38-year-old as a top target to take over from Michael Carrick as Man United eye their next manager,” the report adds.

Football Insider have previously alleged that Nagelsmann is keen on the United job and would be willing to move to Old Trafford after the World Cup with Germany.

However, United might not want to wait until after the World Cup to bring a new man in charge, as this would create uncertainty around both recruitment and pre-season plans.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Man United confirm appointment of Ashley Hackett to...

Chelsea and Man United to go head-to-head for...

Jason Wilcox: Man United chief receives England honour

“It’s all I know” Darren Fletcher speaks from...

Ruben Amorim: Crystal Palace eye ex-Man United coach...

Darren Fletcher reveals key to United U18s’ unstoppable...

Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.