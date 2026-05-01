Cunha and Shaw fitness update: Predicted United XI for Liverpool showdown



Michael Carrick could be in the unusual position of having every member of his Manchester United squad available except two for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool.

The interim manager said at the pre-match press conference that Matheus Cunha is back in training after missing the Brentford game and that he is “hopeful” he will play.

Meanwhile, it appears that Luke Shaw has recovered from a knock sustained against the Bees and is still on track to start every match of the season for the first time in his career.

The only absentees are likely to be Matthijs de Ligt, whose back injury still has not fully resolved, and Lisandro Martinez, who serves the third and final match of his suspension for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ponytail in the match against Everton.

Defence

The defence could be unchanged, with Diogo Dalot at right-back, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven as the centre-backs, and Shaw at left-back. However, Noussair Mazraoui’s excellent form may be too difficult for Carrick to ignore. As he is arguably better defensively than Dalot, we are tipping him to get the nod at right-back.

Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu are also options, but we expect them to start on the bench.

Midfield and Attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have been superb in central midfield of late and will undoubtedly start, especially as the only other viable option is Manu Ugarte, whose own form has been poor.

Bruno Fernandes will play in the number 10 position.

If Cunha is deemed fit to start, he will surely come straight back into the line-up. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad are also both struggling to make their presence felt at the moment.

Whilst Carrick insisted Amad’s half-time substitution against Keith Andrews’ men was tactical, the Ivorian really had been poor in the first 45 minutes. Mbeumo will therefore probably start on the right wing, with Ben Sesko up top.

Mason Mount looked lively in his cameo on Monday and has an outside chance, as does Josh Zirkzee, but these are long shots for a starting berth.

Final thoughts

Mazraoui in for Dalot

Heaven to keep his place alongside Maguire

Cunha to return with Amad making way.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social