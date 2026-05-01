Man United vs Liverpool: Four storylines to ponder

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to open up a six-point gap between the two sides in the league table.

The two English giants have played one another 245 times, with United coming out on top on 92 occasions.

Liverpool have been victorious 82 times, and there have been 71 draws between the two teams. Here are four plotlines to get the blood racing ahead of the huge match on Sunday afternoon.

Man United record vs Liverpool

Games played Man United wins Draws Liverpool wins 245 92 71 82

Source: 11v11.com

Correcting poor record

The Red Devils have found facing Liverpool tough going in recent years.

The BBC reports that United have only won three of their last 19 league matches against their old enemy. Liverpool have also won three of their last five away visits to Old Trafford, including the last one when they thrashed Erik ten Hag’s side 0-3.

In fact, August 2022 was the last time United beat Liverpool at Old Trafford, when goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford secured a first league win for Ten Hag. United also came out on top in an incredible FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 in 2024, when Amad scored a winner in added time of extra-time.

Chance for rare league double

Owing to Liverpool’s recent success in the fixture, United have not been able to record a league double over the Anfield side since Louis van Gaal achieved it in the 2015–2016 season.

A 3-0 win at Old Trafford was followed up with a 2-1 win at Anfield.

United famously beat Liverpool 2-1 last October, with Harry Maguire scoring a late headed winner.

Therefore, a victory on Sunday would see United achieve something they have not managed in a decade.

United have a strong record against their great rivals historically, though, doing the double over them eight times in the Premier League era.

Massive improvement in home form

One of the reasons behind United’s massive strides forward this season has been their home form.

Last season, they finished the league in 15th and had the 14th best Premier League home record.

This season has seen a sea change in fortune, as they now have the third best home record and also currently sit in third place.

If they were to beat Liverpool this weekend, it would be their seventh win in their last eight home matches.

Champions League

The Red Devils are inches from achieving their goal after vital victories over Chelsea and Brentford.

Just two points from their remaining four matches would ensure that Champions League music will be heard once again at Old Trafford.

Therefore, a win would see United secure qualification for Europe’s elite competition.

If Brighton and Hove Albion drop points against Newcastle United on Saturday and AFC Bournemouth do not beat Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, the Reds will be guaranteed Champions League before their match even takes place.

Featured image Michael Reagan via Getty Images

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