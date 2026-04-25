Man United vs Brentford Tactical: This attacking talent will be key to vital win

Manchester United entertain Brentford on Monday in a fixture that will go a long way to deciding both sides’ European fate at the end of the campaign.

Should United secure the three points, they will surely finish the season in one of the top five places in the Premier League, which will mean a return to Champions League football for the club.

Meanwhile, Brentford have lofty ambitions of their own and have enjoyed a fantastic season under the guidance of Keith Andrews, who started the season as one of the favourites for relegation. With so much up for grabs at Old Trafford, the two relatively novice managers will be desperate to win the tactical battle and move their respective teams a step closer to achieving their goals at the end of May.

Captain marvel

The United head coach will no doubt stick to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and look to win the game through the moments his talented attacking players players can produce in attacking areas. Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding since the arrival of Carrick and will be United’s creator-in-chief once more.

So many Premier League games are won and lost in midfield, and getting the captain into dangerous areas will be key to unlocking what will be a stubborn Brentford side on the night.

Fernandes can do damage from almost anywhere, but getting him into the half-spaces, particularly on the right-hand side, will allow him to whip balls into the box for his forward players or get to the byline to provide cutbacks, as per Matheus Cunha’s crucial winner at Stamford Bridge.

Carrick said after the Chelsea game he wants to see his wide men in the box to take chances, and expect United to be flooding the 18-yard box when they see Bruno on the ball in the final third. United have profited from Bruno’s creativity so often this season, and if Casemiro and Mainoo can win their battle in the middle of the park, United’s main man can be free to find the space to add further numbers to his already incredible assist tally.

However, the United engine room will have to be aware of the talented Mikkel Damsgaard, who has also been excellent for his side this season, and if he is neglected on Monday night, the Bees will fancy their chances of grabbing a goal or two.

Attacking fluidity key for United

Damsgaard has played a huge role in Igor Thiago enjoying a wonderful maiden season in the Premier League, with the Brentford striker scoring a whopping 21 times from his 33 league games. Bryan Mbeumo is likely to start up top against his former club after Benjamin Sesko’s shift against Chelsea showed why the United head coach has preferred him from the bench since his arrival.

Mbeumo has struggled to continue his early season form but will give United more in build-up and allow third-man runners that Bruno will be looking for beyond Brentford’s back line. Sesko will be ready and waiting from the sidelines, as will the likes of Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, and Shea Lacy should Carrick need his substitutes, who have been crucial for him in the last few months.

Using Mbeumo instead of the big Slovenian will allow United to remain fluid in attack, which will keep Brentford’s defenders guessing in what is likely to be a defensive-first mindset from Andrews’ side.

The return of Harry Maguire will be welcomed by Carrick, who knows he will need to keep the in-form Thiago at bay if he is to record back-to-back clean sheets. Maguire’s physicality coupled with Ayden Heaven’s pace should be a perfect blend to help thwart the Brazilian who scored twice against the Reds in September.

As mentioned, controlling the proceedings through the midfield should stunt the supply to Thiago, who will be ready and waiting if United start anything like their last home fixture against Leeds.

No time to waste

United have been far too passive in the opening echelons of games recently, and none more so than the Leeds game two weeks ago, which should have seen Daniel Farke’s men out of sight before half-time. With so much at stake, Carrick’s men must be ready from the first bell on Monday, as Brentford do have the quality to hurt United, as we saw in the reverse fixture in London.

Playing with freedom is something Carrick encourages, but setting a quick tempo has been something United have struggled with in recent weeks. Given there is no Lisandro Martinez, United will be better served getting the ball into attacking areas quickly, with the talent at the top end of the pitch key to United starting well and winning the game.

Should United get an early goal, any nerves will quickly settle at Old Trafford and will leave United just needing to remain concentrated and mature throughout the 90 minutes to ensure Champions League football will be back at the Theatre of Dreams next year.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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