Top ten most capped Man United players on international scene

Manchester United’s players have been huge protagonists on the international stage for decades and have tasted substantial success on the global stage. This can be seen in recent years when Paul Pogba won the World Cup in 2018 with France and Lisandro Martinez in 2022 with Argentina.

With the World Cup starting next month, many United players will be dreaming of making their mark on the biggest of global stages. Here is a comprehensive list of the top 10 United players who have the most international caps to their name.

Man United players with most international caps

Player Nations Appearances Goals Years Active Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 226 143 2003- Angel Di Maria Argentina 145 31 2008-2024 Edinson Cavani Uruguay 136 58 2008-2022 Edwin van der Sar The Netherlands 130 0 1995-2008 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 124 89 2010- Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 122 62 2001-2023 Wayne Rooney England 120 53 2003-2018 David Beckham England 115 17 1996-2009 Nani Portugal 112 24 2006-2017 Chicharito Mexico 109 52 2009-2019

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal legend has incredibly played 226 times for his nation and is still going, likely to lead the line for his nation in the upcoming World Cup. At 41 years old, this upcoming tournament will be his sixth as Ronaldo aims to guide his side to glory.

2) Angel Di Maria

While far from a United legend after spending just one year at the club in the 2014-2015 season, Di Maria is an all-star for his nation. The winger played 145 times for his country and was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2022.

3) Edinson Cavani

The Uruguayan only spent two seasons at United but was a cult hero as supporters fell in love with his goalscoring antics. He played an incredible 136 times for his nation, scoring 58 goals and playing in numerous World Cups and Copa Americas, being crowned champion in 2011.

4) Edwin Van der Sar

United’s legendary keeper kept playing until he turned 40 and was also a stalwart for his international side. The former Juventus and Ajax man kept goal for the Dutch for many years and helped his side come close to glory on numerous occasions.

5) Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian’s club career has stalled lately as he struggles for game time at SSC Napoli. There was a time, though, when he was one of the hottest strikers in world football and he boasts an incredible goalscoring record for his nation with 89 strikes.

6) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The impressive Swedish striker towered over his international opponents for numerous years, scoring 62 times for his nation.

7) Wayne Rooney

Rooney held the distinction of being his club and country’s top scorer for a while before Harry Kane knocked him off the top of England’s all-time list. The Englishman, who won everything at club level, will be disappointed never to have won silverware for his nation.

8) David Beckham

Beckham played 115 times for his nation and captained the side for numerous years. He had a rollercoaster time, from being public enemy number one after being sent off against Argentina in 1998 to being the hero in 2002 when his penalty defeated the same opponents.

9) Nani

The United winger played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for many years at international level and was part of the 2016 Euros winning squad. He played over 100 games for his nation and only retired from international football in 2017.

10) Chicharito

The United super sub Chicharito managed over 100 appearances for his national side and scored 52 goals in a decade of service for his nation.

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