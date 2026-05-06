Home » Ex-United star Alvaro Carreras seems to confirm dressing room slap as woes deepen

Ex-United star Alvaro Carreras seems to confirm dressing room slap as woes deepen

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Alvaro Carreras


Former Manchester United defender Alvaro Carreras has issued a statement, seemingly confirming rumours that he was slapped by a Real Madrid teammate, even as his problems in the Spanish capital intensify.

Woes escalate

Carreras has endured a turbulent spell since joining Real Madrid from Benfica last summer. He made a promising start, yet in recent months, he has been destabilised by a number of problems.

His future has been the subject of intense speculation amidst his declining performances and off-the-pitch troubles.

Having lost his place in the starting XI under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa, it’s said that Madrid are unhappy with the ex-United man’s attitude.

Adding to the turmoil, it has been widely claimed that Carreras was involved in a dressing-room incident with teammate Antonio Rudiger, who allegedly slapped him across the face during a heated confrontation. This reportedly happened just hours after the Madrid squad enjoyed a team-building dinner designed to boost morale ahead of their pursuit of the La Liga title.

Now, Carreras has broken his silence on social media regarding the incident, while also addressing the suggestion that he is not fully committed to Los Blancos.

Carreras’ statement

The Spaniard wrote, “In recent days, certain insinuations and comments about me have emerged that do not correspond to reality.”

“My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering since day one, and it will continue to be so. Since I returned, I have always worked with the highest level of professionalism, respect, and dedication.”

“I have fought very hard to fulfill my dream of returning home.”

“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.”

“¡Hala Madrid!”

(Photo courtesy of Alvaro Carreras’ Instagram)

Carreras signed for United from Madrid’s youth academy in September 2020, arriving at the same time as Alejandro Garnacho.

United warded off stiff competition from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City to land him. While at Old Trafford, he was a regular fixture in the youth teams and often trained with the senior squad. Despite loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and Benfica, as well as being included in matchday squads, Carreras never made his competitive first-team debut for United.

Featured image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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