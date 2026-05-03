Paul Pogba: Former Man United star breaks a 1000 day curse for AS Monaco

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba made his first start in almost three years.

Injury hell

The French star left Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

He played 233 times for Manchester United after being re-signed in 2016 for a record £89 million, the most Manchester United have ever spent on a player. Pogba suffered significant injuries in his first season back at Juventus in 2023 and was banned from playing football in 2024 after illegal substances were found to be in his system.

After appeal, his ban was reduced from four years to 18 months, and he joined AS Monaco last summer. Unfortunately, his injury problems have followed him, and he has only played six times all season.

In a recent interview, Pogba opened up on the mental trauma all his injuries have caused him, but credited those close to him for getting him through it.

Return

Thankfully, he has returned to the pitch lately, playing in three of Monaco’s last four games.

He took a major step in his recovery yesterday as he started for the first time since May 2023.

Paul Pogba, titular… MÁS DE 1000 DÍAS DESPUÉS🤯 El francés reaparece en el once con el Mónaco. Su última vez fue con la Juventus ante el Cremonense en 2023👀 pic.twitter.com/RJl4DY4sJ7 — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) May 2, 2026

The 33-year-old played 58 minutes in their 2-1 win over FC Metz.

Pogba completed 78% of his passes and had two shots on goal, one of which was blocked by the home defence.

The midfielder also won four duels and 100% of his tackles on a decent return to the starting line-up.

Pogba took to social media to mark the occasion, but rather than focus on himself, chose to mention that it was a big three points for his side.

The former Manchester United man will be itching for his next game when sixth-placed Monaco take on fourth-placed LOSC Lille next Sunday evening.

Paul Pogba stats vs FC Metz

Expected goals (xG) 0.06 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.03 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 36/46 (78%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 22/30 (73%) Passes in own half (acc.) 14/16 (88%) Total shots 2 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Touches 52 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 11 Total carrying distance 101.3 m Carries 16 Total progression 47.1 m

Source: Sofascore

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