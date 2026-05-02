Steve McClaren highlights “nightmare” trait shared by Fernandes and Roy Keane



Former Manchester United coach Steve McClaren has insisted that Roy Keane and Bruno Fernandes share a “nightmare” quality.

Keane and Fernandes similarity

McClaren worked as an assistant to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson and later Erik ten Hag. Under Sir Alex, he helped guide United through one of the club’s most successful eras. During Ten Hag’s tenure, United won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

McClaren would go on to depart the club for the second time in July 2024 amidst a coaching reshuffle initiated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS.

The 64-year-old was fortunate enough to coach two of the club’s greatest captains — Keane and the current armband holder, Fernandes. Keane’s iconic standing at United needs no introduction, but Fernandes’ brilliance is forged from something else entirely — shining brightly through United’s most challenging chapter.

So far this season, Fernandes has netted eight goals and contributed an additional 19 assists. He is just two assists shy of breaking the Premier League record (20), which is jointly held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry. The Portugal international is a strong candidate to win the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Keane hasn’t always been Fernandes’ biggest fan, occasionally criticising what he perceives as petulance on the pitch. But according to McClaren, the two may have far more in common than Keane would care to admit.

Common trait

Speaking to The Athletic, McClaren said, “We had one spell when we said to Roy, ‘You’ve got to calm down a bit’. Because it was beginning to be a problem. Through the trouble he got into, he used to miss five or six games a season.”

“He tried to calm down, and he was rubbish. So we said, ‘Forget that, be yourself, it’s all right, we’ll miss you for five games, don’t want you to be a pussycat on the field.”

“And Bruno is the same. When I used to have to be the referee in training, he’s a nightmare. It’s just passion. He’s fit, he runs around, he scores, he assists, his numbers are phenomenal.”

On Fernandes’ playmaking mastery, McClaren remarked, “I used to see that every week in training. Better than that. I’d think, ‘How did you see that?’. That’s what Bruno has. Scholesy had that too. ‘Never saw that’, I’d say to people.”

Kobbie Mainoo’s breakthrough

Earlier this week, United confirmed that Mainoo finally signed a new contract after months of speculation over his future. The England international is set to remain at Old Trafford at least until 2031.

Mainoo was no stranger to hype during his academy days. Yet after Ten Hag gave him his opportunity, the youngster broke into the first team, never looked back and has since developed into the key player he is today.

McClaren told The Athletic he was blown away by Mainoo when he saw him in first-team action.

“He came out of nowhere and Erik suddenly went, ‘He’s training with us.’ That’s totally down to Erik. I remember him saying first day, ‘Watch him’. I couldn’t believe it, never gave the ball away. Strong as an ox.”

“Then Erik played him. I went, ‘He’s terrific.’ He was Erik’s kind of player, in terms of build-up from the back and being able to take the ball.”

McClaren added, “I want him to be more authoritative on the field, even when he plays for England. He is neat and tidy. But he is capable of imposing himself more. He wants to be top, top. Casemiro has helped him.”

Mainoo of course recently named Casemiro and Fernandes as the two United teammates he has learned the most from.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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