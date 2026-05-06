Fresh Eli Junior Kroupi update leaves United facing transfer heartbreak



Manchester United are reportedly set for a massive disappointment after the latest update on the situation of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

United interest

Following confirmation of their qualification for next season’s Champions League, United are bracing for a busy summer transfer window. Bolstering the midfield department is expected to be the top priority but other positions could come into play, with the club in need of a larger squad ahead of the increased workload.

The future of Joshua Zirkzee is shrouded in uncertainty amidst his struggles for playing time this term. If the Dutchman departs, United could be forced to dip into the market for a striker. United are also believed to be in the market for a left-sided attacker.

One option that has cropped up in recent weeks is Kroupi. The 19-year-old forward has risen to prominence as one of the Premier League’s most highly sought-after young players, courtesy of a spectacular breakout season.

Having arrived from Lorient in a bargain £10 million deal last summer, Kroupi has adapted to English football with remarkable ease. He has bagged an impressive 12 goals so far, becoming the highest-scoring teenager in Premier League history in a debut campaign. Two of those goals have come against United, with the teenager finding the net in both the home and away fixtures, each of which ended in a draw.

There have been suggestions that Kroupi could be sold for around £60m. In addition to United, he also continues to be linked with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. More recently, a report coverd by The Peoples Person relayed that United are prepared to start the bidding for Kroupi at £52m.

However, according to The i Paper, Bournemouth have made it clear that Kroupi will not be sold under any circumstances.

Kroupi update

The i Paper say that Kroupi is not for sale at any price this summer. With Bournemouth pushing for Europe, the club is keen to keep hold of its best players as new boss Marco Rose aims to make an immediate impact at the Vitality Stadium.

The news outlet adds, “Crucially, The i Paper understands that there is no release clause in the contract Kroupi signed when he moved to England from Lorient for £10m in February last year.”

“That gives Bournemouth control over Kroupi’s future as they ponder a new contract to reflect his stellar debut season. The earliest a transfer would be considered is the summer of 2027 – and then the value would be £100m plus, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs expected to join the chase if his progress continues at its current rate.”

It’s understood that Bournemouth have been left bemused by reports that Kroupi, described as a generational talent by teammate Marcus Tavernier, is valued at £60m.

The i Paper also write that Kroupi is happy and settled at his current side, hinting that he may not necessarily be looking to swap clubs.

It remains to be seen whether these latest developments put United off or if the club will still attempt to tempt Bournemouth with an offer.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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