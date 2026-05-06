Man United make decision on Sekou Kone’s future ahead of summer



Manchester United have reportedly reached a decision on the future of midfield prodigy Sekou Kone as the summer transfer window nears.

Big window

United are bracing for a very busy window, having already secured Champions League football. Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool completed a league double over their bitter rivals and also booked United’s spot in Europe’s elite competition.

Focus is now set to start shifting towards transfers and with the expected increased workload, United will need a much larger squad.

Reinforcing the midfield is thought to be the priority but other positions could also come into play, including left wing, reserve goalkeeper, left back and central defence.

Then there is the issue of outgoings and loans. Typically, several youngsters will either be let go or head out on loan to further their development. According to The Athletic, United have made the decision to send Kone out on loan again after a disappointing spell at INEOS-owned FC Lausanne-Sport.

Kone call

Following his recovery from a fractured eye socket sustained earlier in the season, United authorised a January loan transfer for Kone to Lausanne-Sport.

The Senegalese midfielder has made significant strides in the youth ranks since he arrived at United in 2024 from Guidars FC. United felt that it was necessary for him to head out and experience being part of a competitive first-team environment.

However, things have not quite gone according to plan for the 20-year-old talent. He has made just one start and four substitute appearances in the Swiss Super League.

An injury has also sidelined him from Lausanne-Sport’s last four fixtures.

The Athletic say, “Another loan is likely next season, with the hope of a better fit and more game time.”

It remains to be seen whether United will send Kone out on loan abroad again or keep him closer to home, with a move to the Championship or the lower leagues a possible alternative.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland. Kick-off is at 15:00 BST.

Photo courtesy of Sekou Kone’s Instagram

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