Man United U-21s vs Man City U-21s: Date and time of semi-final revealed

Manchester United’s academy has enjoyed another stellar season.

Strong season

The under-21s have advanced to the semi-final of the Premier League 2 play-offs after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The under-18s have also been impressive, finishing runners-up in the Premier League Cup and also reaching the final of the FA Youth Cup, where they will take on Manchester City.

The youth teams have also seen Jack and Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey and Bendito Mantato make their full debuts this season for the club.

There has also been the emergence of numerous talented starlets, such as JJ Gabriel, Jim Thwaites and Noah Ajayi, coming to the fore.

Under-21s semi-final details

The Red Devils have learnt exactly when and where they will take on their city neighbours for a place in the final.

The club’s official website states, “Manchester United’s Premier League 2 semi-final with Manchester City has been arranged for later this week.”

The website continues to explain, “the play-off game is taking place on Friday night (8th May), kicking off at 19:00 BST, and is live on MUTV.”

The venue is the Joie Stadium, the same as the Youth Cup final but with much less controversy than the under-18s date.

United’s under-21s finished in second place in the league phase.

This means that they ended the season three points and one place ahead of their city rivals.

The Red Devils have beaten Sunderland 3-2 and Palace 2-0 to get to this impressive stage of the competition.

The other semi-final will take place between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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