Aurelien Tchouameni: Man United hold talks as situation in Madrid explodes

Manchester United’s hopes of striking a bombshell deal for Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni continue to grow by the day following explosive reports from Spain.

Fixing the Engine Room

The Red Devils are intent on revamping their midfield this summer in a window which will define the INEOS era, such is its importance.

Brazilian behemoth Casemiro is set to leave at the end of the season after the mutual decision not to renew his contract, which included a twelve-month extension. But the abject performances of Manuel Ugarte have done little to give confidence in a succession plan from one South American enforcer to another.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international, signed from Paris Saint-Germain for £50.7 million in 2024, will be sold if a suitable offer arrives. Galatasaray made advances in January, while there is growing interest from Serie A sides.

Furthermore, Bruno Fernandes has been redeployed to his rightful position as No.10, leaving Kobbie Mainoo as the sole representative in midfield with a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Fresh from celebrating his 21st birthday, the English starlet put pen to paper on a five-year deal last week, shortly before scoring the winner against Liverpool to confirm Champions League qualification at the weekend. It’s hard to think of a better selection of gifts.

Two big-money recruits are expected to arrive to fix this stalling engine room, with a third potentially joining them if a suitable offer arrives for Ugarte. The primary target is Elliot Anderson, for whom Nottingham Forest are expected to demand a British record for a midfielder to let go.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) are other expensive targets, while Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Joao Gomes (Wolves) are cheaper alternatives.

Madrid’s Midfield Monster

United are prioritising options with Premier League pedigree, given the failures the club have endured in recent years with foreign imports. But INEOS have been keeping a watchful eye on the continent should an outstanding talent – a Champions League-winning French international, for example – become unexpectedly available.

Tchouameni has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022. But the 26-year-old is exclusively that: a defensive midfielder.

Where his predecessor, Casemiro, was capable of helping dictate play, aided by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Tchouameni does most of his best work without the ball. There is a growing sense Real Madrid want a deep-lying playmaker to complement Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham, two hard-working number eights who are excellent defensively.

This has led to noises in Spain suggesting Los Blancos may look to sell the Frenchman this summer to fund a pursuit of Manchester City maestro Rodri. His teammate and compatriot, Eduardo Camavinga, could also be on the chopping block.

This unexpected opportunity has put United on red alert, with Ben Jacobs revealing the club have made a “formative approach” to Tchouameni to gauge his potential interest in a switch to Old Trafford.

He is not believed to be agitating for a move, given he already plays for the biggest club in world football on huge wages. But if Real president Florentino Perez wants a player gone in order to buy a shiny new toy, that player rarely gets a choice in the matter.

Civil War

Another bombshell update in this story emerged earlier today, with a fight breaking out between Tchouameni and Valverde which left the Uruguay international requiring hospital treatment after sustaining a head injury. It followed a clash between the pair yesterday.

The original report came from Spanish outlet Marca, before being confirmed by The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein.

🚨 Federico Valverde & Aurelien Tchouameni in dressing-room fight at Real Madrid training ground. Valverde went to hospital with head injury. Follows altercation 24hrs earlier. #RMFC expected to take action. W/ @GuillermoRai_ @MarioCortegana @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/YYWKTdSKCN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 7, 2026

Tweet: “Federico Valverde & Aurelien Tchouameni in dressing-room fight at Real Madrid training ground. Valverde went to hospital with head injury. Follows altercation 24hrs earlier. #RMFC expected to take action.”

Real will “take action over the situation” but there is no confirmation over “what form any potential sanction will take,” Ornstein concludes. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Valverde had “suffered a traumatic brain injury” and will miss this weekend’s ‘El Clasico’, where FC Barcelona can secure LaLiga with a draw.

Final Thoughts

Despite protestations that conflict in a dressing room is normal, this is an extremely serious situation that will entail consequences, particularly if Tchouameni is found to have physically assaulted Valverde. Some sources in the Spanish capital claim it was Valverde who was the instigator, however, with Tchouameni forced into defending himself.

Either way, if the Rouen native’s future in Madrid was uncertain at the point that United approached him over an exit, it is even less assured now. Valverde is one of the leaders of Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad, and considered arguably the most complete midfielder in world football.

If it comes down to keeping one and selling the other to maintain squad harmony, INEOS will be at the front of the queue when Tchouameni’s services become available for hire.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social