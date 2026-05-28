Revealed: Why Barcelona prioritised Gordon over Marcus Rashford

Manchester United oversaw a mass exodus in attack last summer following a disappointing season in which they scored just 44 times in 38 Premier League games. The Red Devils sprang into action to address the issue, removing the deadwood from the squad and investing over £200 million in attack.

Among the players let go was Marcus Rashford, who moved to Barcelona on a season-long loan. The former United academy graduate, once one of their most important players, had a fallout with former head coach Ruben Amorim within a month of his arrival at Old Trafford in November 2024.

Rashford was initially sent out on loan in January to Aston Villa before moving to Camp Nou ahead of the 2025/26 season. Rashford has enjoyed a spectacular resurgence in LaLiga, winning the league and the Supercopa de Espana with the Catalans.

The Englishman has registered 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions. Barcelona have a €30 million option to sign him permanently this summer, although their recent transfer activity has raised doubts regarding such a move.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

Rashford no longer wanted at United

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Catalans have already agreed to sign Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon in an €80 million deal this summer. The 25 year old also has admirers at Old Trafford, so the development will be a big blow to INEOS’ plans.

It has also raised questions about Rashford’s future, given that he is no longer part of the plans at United. The Red Devils scored 69 times in 38 league games this season, with new signings Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo all hitting double figures.

The Premier League giants, as such, are keen to cash in on Rashford as they look to raise funds for an eventful summer. United are expected to invest heavily in midfield to address Casemiro’s departure this summer.

Barcelona’s decision to invest in Gordon instead of triggering Rashford’s release clause has baffled many, and a fresh update has now provided an explanation for the matter.

Barcelona’s decision influenced by FFP norms

Speaking to Sky Sports, journalist Roger Torello said that Barcelona’s decision is influenced by FIFA Financial Fair Play norms. He said: “The club have explained that it is easier for financial fair play to sign a player like Gordon than Rashford. You have more years to mortgage the fee.”

“Obviously, Gordon’s salary is lower than Rashford’s too. The deal for Rashford is still an option, but the conditions have changed. The club expect to get another loan, but Manchester United don’t want to contemplate that.”

A separate report from journalist Lyall Thomas, however, states that the Catalans remain interested in securing a deal for Rashford. He wrote on X: “Barcelona remain interested in another deal for Marcus Rashford regardless of the impending arrival of Anthony Gordon – however the Spanish club are targeting a big-money offer for Julian Álvarez next.”

Final Thoughts

United are right to hold their ground over their valuation of Rashford and push for his permanent exit. As the Red Devils prepare for a fresh start under Michael Carrick, it is time to end this long-drawn saga this summer.

#Barcelona remain interested in another deal for Marcus Rashford regardless of the impending arrival of Anthony Gordon – however the Spanish club are targeting a big-money offer for Julian Álvarez next. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx #MUFC #NUFC #FCB… pic.twitter.com/eYGkAfRfeT — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) May 28, 2026

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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