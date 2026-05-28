Aurelien Tchouameni: Why Man United are targeting Real Madrid star

Manchester United are continuing to pursue Aurelien Tchouameni as a leading target despite the Real Madrid superstar having no experience in English football, Ben Jacobs reveals.

Premier League Proven

Since INEOS gained control of the football operation at Old Trafford in 2024, the club have increasingly prioritised signings with Premier League pedigree. Their first transfer window at the helm saw the capture of five players from Europe: Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee – with very mixed results.

This was followed up the next year, the summer of 2025, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha arriving from Brentford and Wolves for a combined fee of over £130 million to fix the misfiring attack. And while RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko was also signed for £74m to complete this attacking trident, it was the pair’s experience and proven track record in England which was considered essential to this transformation.

This summer, United’s hierarchy are intent on repeating this magic trick to revamp their stalling engine room. Casemiro’s contract is set to expire, and Manuel Ugarte will be sold if a suitable offer arrives for his services – at least £25m is needed to avoid a negative PSR hit.

Elliot Anderson has long been identified as the first-choice option, but the Nottingham Forest talisman is understood to be leaning towards the blue half of Manchester over the red. Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Mateus Fernandes (West Ham), Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Joao Gomes (Wolves) are other midfielders on the radar.

But Tchouameni, Real’s 26-year-old Champions League-winning enforcer, has rapidly emerged as a priority for the Red Devils, even if luring him from the Spanish capital is seen as a tall order.

Vivell in the Driving Seat

Despite the France international having only played in France and Spain, United view him as “Premier League ready” such is his potent pairing of physical and technical qualities.

Speaking to the United Stand, Jacobs reveals recruitment director Christopher Vivell is the figure pushing for Tchouameni.

The 39-year-old German was handed the role on an interim basis in 2024, before being permanently appointed to the position in February 2025. He is understood to hold a great deal of influence in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, playing a key role in the decision to pursue Sesko.

Interestingly, Vivell was one of the early voices to express concern with Ruben Amorim’s tactical set-up, a feeling which eventually spread to sporting director Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and led to the Portuguese tactician’s sacking in January.

Jacobs acknowledges that striking a deal with Real Madrid for Tchouameni will prove difficult, as neither the player nor his club are pushing for an exit. However, the talkSPORT reporter claims a “domino effect” could arise where the Spanish giant needs a big-money sale to fund their own midfield rebuild this summer, with Rodri and Enzo Fernandez in their crosshairs.

A major bust-up between Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, which saw the Uruguay international hospitalised, has also given further hope of a potential deal, with Jacobs revealing United had held talks with the Frenchman’s camp earlier this month.

Final Thoughts

There are few midfielders in Europe with the profile and, as importantly, personality to replace Casemiro. It makes sense therefore to target the only option who has already taken on that mantle before, with Tchouameni having replaced the Brazilian in 2022 when he moved to Old Trafford.

United, driven by Vivell, will be hoping to repeat that succession planning this summer, though it may require a series of other moves to take first place, most notably at the Etihad with a certain Ballon d’Or-winning Spaniard.

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