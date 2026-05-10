Manchester United urged to sell Diogo Dalot and Mason Mount in summer overhaul



It’s one thing qualifying for the Champions League and another being able to perform in it. Manchester United’s summer transfer window is arguably their most important in years, and it’s crucial that a depleted squad is strengthened considerably before the new season starts in August.

In the 2026 Transfer Series, each writer at The Peoples Person is choosing their top ten transfers for this summer and explaining why each is important. These are Red Billy’s picks.

Outgoings

1. Andre Onana

It’s going to be difficult to get the Cameroonian off the books due to his £137,500 salary – increased by 25% due to United’s Champions League qualification. However, while a loan would save at least part of that £7 million annual wage, a sale could raise £8 to £10 million as per transfermarkt, meaning the overall boost to the coffers could be near to £20 million.

2. Manuel Ugarte

While some would say that Ugarte has never had a fair crack of the whip at Old Trafford, it’s one of those cases of wrong place at the wrong time. United need to move on. Still valued at around £26 million, a move to Serie A might be plausible, perhaps as part of a swap deal.

3. Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee is another player who just hasn’t seemed to fit at United despite his obvious talent. Whilst his book value is under £20 million, he will have no shortage of suitors in Serie A, where he left a really positive mark during his time at Bologna. United should expect to get closer to £30 million.

4. Mason Mount

Mount is an intelligent player and if he could stay fit, he’d undoubtedly be a perfect squad rotation option for United. But it doesn’t seem likely that he will be able to stay fit. It’s possible – Luke Shaw’s full season of action proves a “crock” can come good – but in terms of what is needed in 2026/27, it’s not worth the gamble for United, who can raise £26 million from his sale.

5. Diogo Dalot

I think Dalot is a better player than a lot of fans give him credit for, and I like his aggressive mentality. However, Nous Mazraoui is, for me, better defensively and Dalot does not offer enough going forward. On the left, I like the options of Luke Shaw as the defensive option and Patrick Dorgu the attacking choice. We need a really good attacking right-back, too. Dalot is another who would be easy to sell, as he’s in the prime of his career and should go for a fair bit more than his £26m market value.

(Rasmus Hojlund and Jadon Sancho are not included in the list due to their futures already being decided).

Incomings

1. Joao Gomes

If Elliot Anderson is going to Manchester City, then João Gomes would be an excellent alternative. With Wolverhampton Wanderers getting relegated, the asking price should be under £40 million, which represents excellent value for money. For me, it’s a no-brainer.

2. Bruno Guimaraes

We’ve heard Guimaraes insist he’s happy at Newcastle United, but that should not discourage INEOS from pushing hard to sign one of the Premier League’s best midfielders. If he could be unsettled, the Magpies might be tempted to cash in, and United should be willing to pay what it takes if they are serious about challenging for the title next season.

3. Daniel Muñoz

I was recently talking to Paul Parker – a man who knows a thing or two about full-backs, and he said United should buy Muñoz this summer. At 29, he wouldn’t be the typical INEOS signing, but you can’t argue with Parker’s logic – hugely underrated, Premier League proven, great going forward and should not be too expensive – in fact, he could come in cheaper than Dalot.

4. Ayyoub Bouaddi

Although there are a couple of decent options coming through the academy, including the likes of Jacob Devaney and Sekou Koné, a third new midfield signing is a must. One of the best up-and-coming players is Lille’s 18-year-old prodigy. Although competition is fierce and the bidding will likely start in excess of £50 million, Bouaddi is the kind of generational talent Sir Jim and his men are desperate to find.

5. Samu Aghehowa

United need another striker to ease the load off Sesko, and my choice would be Samu. Still only just turned 22, he’s had another good season helping FC Porto to the league title in Portugal. Samu scored 20 from 32 games this season until he sustained an ACL injury that will rule him out until October. Whilst that’s maybe a red flag, it could persuade Porto to be a little kinder with the asking price of this exceptional young talent.

All market value figures from Transfermarkt.com.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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