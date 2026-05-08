Why Myles Lewis-Skelly would be Manchester United’s best signing of the summer



A left-back signing is one that Manchester United are expected to make.

Setting Patrick Dorgu free to play left wing and providing Luke Shaw with a capable deputy is driving this transfer need.

Obviously, some brilliant transfer options have already been identified, but has Myles Lewis-Skelly now positioned himself as the no-brainer left-back option INEOS should pursue?

Brilliant 2024-25

In the 2024-25 season, Lewis-Skelly stepped up significantly and turned Arsenal’s point of weakness into one of strength. By combining his midfield technical press-resistance, tactical maturity, and fearless defensive one-v-one duelling, he effortlessly cemented his spot in Mikel Arteta’s line-up.

The England national team’s technical bench were so impressed that they quickly called him up and handed him his debut. Just as he dazzled in the Premier League and Champions League against heavyweights like Real Madrid, Lewis-Skelly also lit up the international stage, earning comparisons to Ashley Cole in the process.

What a revelation Lewis-Skelly’s 2024-25 season was, with many Gooners already excited about what he would offer in 2025-26, certain he would only get better.

Disappointing 2025-26 for Lewis-Skelly

Unfortunately for the teenage sensation, he was not given the opportunity to pick up from where he left off. Not with Arteta sanctioning a left-back signing, and not with the Arsenal manager opting to rely more on Ricardo Calafiori instead.

Lewis-Skelly found himself on the bench, limited to cameo appearances, a frustrating situation after such a promising debut season.

That tricky situation, amounting to just 500 Premier League minutes, has led the 19-year-old to consider his future in North London. Some time ago, it was claimed he had, through intermediaries, even offered himself to United.

And while the Red Devils are yet to make a concrete move, Sky Sports continue to report he is firmly on their radar. Well, if he is on their radar, surely the last two Arsenal games should have given INEOS enough incentive to prioritise his signing.

Brought order to a troubled midfield

One thing that has been bothering Arsenal is their midfield balance. To save their season, Arteta had to find a way to inject control at the centre of the park.

Against Fulham, one bold tactical tweak, playing Lewis-Skelly in midfield, saw the Gunners finally find the balance they had been craving.

Myles Lewis‑Skelly’s last two performances (stats courtesy of Statman Dave)

Myles Lewis‑Skelly vs Atlético Madrid Myles Lewis‑Skelly vs Fulham Aerial duels (success): 100% Pass accuracy: 97% Aerial duels won: 90% Touches: 79 Touches: 55 Ground duels contested: 9 Carries: 19 Ground duels won: 6 Passes into final third: 5 Ball recoveries: 6 Progressive carries: 2 Passes into final third: 4 Fouls won: 2 Fouls won: 4 Chances created: 1 –

Lewis-Skelly in midfield has been a cheat code. With vision, ball-carrying, passing, and midfield dominance, the young Gunner has shown he can be the heartbeat of a team.

A midfield masterclass against Fulham, and now delivering again on the biggest stage in a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, surely there is no ignoring the fact that there are two players in one with Lewis-Skelly. He is a great left-back and an even greater midfielder.

Notably, United are keen to bolster left-back and might also look for a third midfield signing after already bringing two top midfielders through the door.

Solves two areas of concern

Imagine spending money on one player who arrives capable of bolstering two positions of weakness. It is a no-brainer: if there is a chance United can sign Lewis-Skelly, they should strike.

With Hincapie and Calafiori around, and rumours that Arsenal could look to bring in another top midfielder, it should not be hard for INEOS to convince the young Englishman to make the move. With his signing, two positions could be effortlessly bolstered, making the outlay well worth it.

Lewis-Skelly could fill in at left-back in the meantime, and when Harry Amass and Diego Leon are ready for a key role, he can move into midfield.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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