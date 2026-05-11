Lucca Benetton: United trying to beat European clubs to Palace goalkeeper

Manchester United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is seemingly on the hunt to add some of England’s most promising prospects to the club’s ranks this summer.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming that Wilcox met with club officials from Leicester City to discuss the possibility of signing their 16-year-old winger, Jeremy Monga.

United are also thought to be interested in Leicester teenagers Louis Page and Olabade Aluko. However, Leicester are not the only English side Wilcox intends to raid in order to bolster the Red Devils’ youth ranks.

Manchester United enter race to sign Lucca Benetton

According to Football Insider, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge are plotting moves to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucca Benetton.

The 15-year-old England U17 international is “very highly rated within the corridors of power at Selhurst Park.”

Benetton has also trained with the first team in south London.

It is claimed that his huge potential has alerted a number of Premier League rivals and European sides, and United are thought to be eyeing a deal.

Late in April, Palace lifted the Premier League Under-18 Cup by beating United 6-5 on spot-kicks. Benetton was between the sticks for the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

The report adds: “Having beaten Man United’s highly-regarded Under-18s side in the final thanks to a penalty save, they were alerted to the goalkeeper’s talent and have been tracking his displays.”

Darlington Osuchukwu leaving Manchester United

United’s alleged interest in Benetton makes more sense in light of suggestions that their academy goalkeeper, Darlington Osuchukwu, is set to depart Manchester and return to Spain.

Signed from Gazte Berriak, the 16-year-old Spaniard featured prominently for United’s under-16s and was also named on the bench for the under-18s.

Teammates Jaume Camacho and Josep Camacho recently shared farewell messages for Osuchukwu, who has been previously linked with Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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