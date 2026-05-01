Darlington Osuchukwu: United goalkeeper to move to Spain

Manchester United have regularly raided Spanish clubs to strengthen their academy.

In recent times, the Red Devils convinced Alejandro Garnacho and Álvaro Carreras to leave Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid respectively for Carrington. Both failed to remain in Manchester for long but helped United secure more than £50 million in transfer fees.

The tables appear to have turned, with Spanish clubs now targeting United academy stars.

Darlington Osuchukwu set for a move to Spain

According to journalist Paddy Keogh, highly-rated goalkeeper Darlington Osuchukwu is set to leave Manchester United, with the youngster expected to return to Spain this summer.

Born in Murcia, Osuchukwu, who is a giant for his age, is regarded as one of the most promising prospects within the academy ranks. He has made steady progress through the setup since joining United from Spanish side Gazte Berriak at the age of 13.

The 16-year-old has committed to representing Spain’s under-17 side despite some involvement with England youth squads.

At United, he features prominently for the under-16s and has also been named on the bench for the under-18s.

Last year, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Real Madrid are interested in Osuchukwu. However, for now, the name of his next Spanish destination remains unknown.

Teammates Jaume Camacho and Josep Camacho have already shared farewell messages for Osuchukwu. On Instagram, Camacho posted a picture of the pair with a message: “End of an era bro, hasta pronto”.

La Liga powerhouses chasing JJ Gabriel

United also face a battle to keep hold of JJ Gabriel, who is by far the club’s finest academy jewel at present.

The electric winger turns 16 in October and holds an Irish passport thanks to his father, former Ireland international Joe O’Cearuill. This makes him a potential “flight risk” for United because he is allowed to play in the European Union from the age of 16.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report suggesting Barcelona and Real Madrid are “closely tracking” the situation in hopes of luring Gabriel to Spain.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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