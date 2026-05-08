Jeremy Monga: Man United chief Jason Wilcox holds talks with Leicester City

Manchester United are ramping up preparations for a major summer of activity at Old Trafford across all levels of the club.

Securing best-in-class talent

While the transfer window will be dominated by the big-money overhaul in midfield, with the bulk of the budget set to be invested in three new recruits, the focus is not solely on the engine room.

Reinforcements to bolster the left-hand side, either at full-back or on the wing, are high on the agenda. A new No.2 to replace Altay Bayindir will likely be required, and a more experienced striker to support Benjamin Sesko is also on the radar.

But INEOS are not limiting their attention to just the first team. Rather, they look set to continue their drive to secure the best young talent from across the globe in the hope of unearthing the “next Kylian Mbappé”, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed two years ago.

“I think in a way what I would rather do is try to sign the next Mbappé than spend a fortune trying to buy success,” the club’s co-owner stated. “It’s not that clever buying Mbappé, anyone can figure that one out. What’s much more challenging is to find the next Mbappé or [Jude] Bellingham or Roy Keane.”

And while Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga may not reach the dizzy heights of the French World Cup-winning superstar, he remains an outstanding prospect being chased by England’s elite — with the Red Devils looking to steal a march on their rivals.

Wilcox makes contact

A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed United’s interest in the 16-year-old left-winger, who has enjoyed a breakout season at the King Power Stadium after becoming one of the youngest debutants in Premier League history last year.

Then-manager, and United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy showered Monga with praise at the time: “He’s a great winger and has speed. He’s a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come.”

He has played 25 times in the Championship, though was unable to help his side stave off the ignominy of back-to-back relegations as the Foxes have finished second last, confirming a descent into League One.

The Coventry native scored one goal and assisted two more, but it was his all-round play and dizzying dribbling that caught the eye of suitors in the Premier League, including Arsenal and Manchester City. But reports suggest “more than half” of England’s top sides are in the running.

Round Table reveals United sporting director Jason Wilcox “met with club officials” from Leicester this week, with sources indicating “firm interest” in Monga. Seventeen-year-old midfielder Louis Page is another target with admirers in M16.

Academy director Stephen Torpey is also understood to have been present during this meeting as the “focus on recruiting promising young talent” remains a major part of United’s planning this summer.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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