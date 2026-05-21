Lewis Hall: Bayern Munich threaten Man United’s pursuit of Newcastle star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Lewis Hall has been rocked after Bayern Munich stormed into the race for the 21-year-old full-back, according to a new report.

Reinforcements Out Wide

While a revamp in central midfield is the most pressing priority for the Red Devils this summer, reinforcements on the left-hand side are also on the agenda. Initially, it was believed that a left-winger was being targeted to provide a more natural option on that flank than either Matheus Cunha or Patrick Dorgu, who do their best work elsewhere on the pitch.

However, the improved performances by both players has seen a left-back rise in importance, as Dorgu’s deployment further forward leaves Luke Shaw as the only senior option in the squad. While the 30-year-old has impressed this season, managing to play in every single Premier League match, the lighter schedule — with no European football and early exits from the cups — has been the main factor in this.

With a return to the Champions League locked in for next year, an alternative to Shaw must be found or the club risks the England international’s body breaking down under the increased workload. And it is a fellow English left-back in Hall who has emerged as United’s primary target, with the Newcastle star understood to be open to a departure from St James’ Park this summer.

TEAMtalk confirms the Cobham graduate, whom Chelsea sold to the Magpies for £35 million, is one of the “leading options to strengthen Michael Carrick’s squad ahead of next season.” Sporting director Jason Wilcox is a “big admirer” and is said to have made it his “personal mission” to bring Hall to Old Trafford.

“Hall’s profile is regarded as hugely attractive internally due to his athleticism, technical quality and ability to operate aggressively both in and out of possession,” the report states.

Bayern Enter the Race

TEAMtal states United are not alone in their admiration of Hall, however, as he is “attracting serious attention from several elite clubs across England and abroad.”

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in pursuing a deal, while Bayern — fresh from securing the Bundesliga title under Vincent Kompany — are now “showing particularly strong interest.”

The German giant is already locked in talks with Newcastle over Anthony Gordon, a player who has been on United’s radar in the past twelve months. They are also said to be keeping tabs on Tino Livramento.

“Sources close to Bayern believe the club see full-back as one of the few remaining weak points within an otherwise elite squad, and Hall’s age, versatility and attacking quality are all traits highly appreciated internally.”

There has been an increased focus on signing Premier League stars by Bayern after the successful imports of Harry Kane and Luis Diaz. And the project on offer at the Allianz Arena will be a tempting one in comparison to Old Trafford, where United are just beginning their ascent back to the summit of European football.

Final Thoughts

Newcastle’s position on Hall, who is a boyhood fan from a family of die-hard Magpies, is absolute: they have “absolutely no intention” to sanction a sale this summer. The youngster is considered one of the pillars Eddie Howe will rebuild the side around after a dismal campaign on Tyneside.

However, the lack of European football and financial difficulties could force Newcastle to let their most prized assets on the pitch depart in order to balance the books off it. If the left-back becomes suddenly available, United must strike to secure his signature — or risk one of their major rivals getting there first.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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