Sandro Tonali: Bidding war to decide who lands Italian maestro



Manchester United’s hunt for Casemiro’s replacement will be far from straightforward.

Their primary target, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, seems to prefer a move to Manchester City, while his asking price is no joke either.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is not regarded as a stylistic fit, while Carlos Baleba’s inconsistent form and Brighton’s asking price are creating major roadblocks.

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham remains an option, as does Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. The Italian was previously expected to return to Serie A, but a change in stance is expected.

Sandro Tonali set to leave Newcastle

That is because his wages and the Magpies’ asking price will prove beyond the reach of Italian clubs. United were also wary of meeting those exorbitant demands until reports emerged of a possible discount.

Tutto Juve have an update in this regard. They have claimed Newcastle, desperate to raise funds in order to steer clear of Financial Fair Play concerns, will look to trigger a bidding war for the former AC Milan star.

Apart from the Red Devils, Arsenal are also interested in the 26-year-old and Eddie Howe’s team will open the bidding at £69 million.

“Failure to participate in European competitions has inevitably impacted the club’s strategies. The English club must meet the financial parameters imposed by the Premier League, and this could lead to the sale of some key players. Among these is Tonali, one of the key players in Newcastle’s development.

United have to contend with Arsenal to win the race for Sandro Tonali

“The former AC Milan player’s performances have not gone unnoticed by major English clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly already been informed of the financial demands required to begin negotiations.

“Newcastle have reportedly set a price tag of around €80 million, a very high figure but considered consistent with the player’s value. Newcastle are aware that any offers from Arsenal and Manchester United could turn into an auction capable of further increasing the value of the deal.”

Whether United can outbid the Gunners remains to be seen, given their financial might following their Premier League triumph.

Hopefully, INEOS can be ruthless when it comes to player sales in order to raise enough cash to win the race for Sandro Tonali, who would be perfect for Michael Carrick‘s style of play.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

