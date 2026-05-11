Every Manchester United manager’s win percentage



Over the long and varied history of Manchester United, the Red Devils have employed some of the most iconic and successful managers in world history, legendary figures such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby, who helped transform the club into the institution it is today.

Unfortunately, not every manager or head coach who arrives at Old Trafford is able to handle the intense pressure and scrutiny that comes with the role. Neither David Moyes nor Ruben Amorim finished a whole season at the club, with poor results and performances causing both to lose their jobs.

Here we take a look at the win rate of every Manchester United manager.

First, the top five:

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was brought in to steady the ship after Erik ten Hag lost his job. While he only oversaw four games in his brief tenure, he managed to win three of them, giving him a win rate of 75 percent.

Unfortunately, the legendary goalscorer did not manage to replicate his impressive win rate when he took over at Leicester shortly after this stint at United. His team managed just five wins from 27 Premier League games, resulting in relegation from the top flight.

Michael Carrick

Back at the club for his second spell in charge of his former club, Michael Carrick has enjoyed tremendous success across both his stints in charge of the Red Devils. Since returning to the club in January, he has won the most points in the league, losing just twice.

His impressive performances in the dugout have led to many fans and pundits calling for him to be given the job on a permanent basis. Only time will tell what happens, but either way, United’s former midfield maestro can hold his head high, knowing the club is in better shape now than it was when he arrived.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson may only have the third-best win rate in Manchester United history, but there is no doubting he is the club’s most successful ever manager. He won 38 trophies during his 26 years at the club while ensuring his teams played blisteringly fast football.

The legendary Scotsman provided United fans with countless memorable moments such as a 9-0 victory over Ipswich, the introduction of the Class of ’92, and, most impressively, the unforgettable treble season of 1999.

José Mourinho

Perhaps one of the most divisive managers in United’s history, it’s easy to forget that José Mourinho enjoyed a brilliant first season at Old Trafford. Buoyed by key signings Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Red Devils won three trophies under the guidance of the Portuguese mastermind.

Unfortunately, that level of success could not be sustained and, after a series of poor results and tepid performances, the iconic manager departed before achieving what many hoped he would at the club.

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is another United manager who splits opinion in the fanbase. Some believe the Dutchman should have been given more time to implement the free-flowing football he bestowed upon his Ajax team, while others lamented his over-reliance on bringing in players from the Eredivisie.

Ten Hag did enjoy success during his time at the club, though, with his best moment coming at Wembley when United beat local rivals Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was a beloved player for the Red Devils and it did not take long for him to become a beloved manager, either. The once super sub endeared himself to the United faithful immediately, embarking on a tremendous run of results that earned him the job on a full-time basis.

After finishing second, the former Norwegian international began to struggle. He did not manage to integrate a series of high-profile arrivals and, instead of pushing for a serious title challenge, the club were not certain of earning European football when the fan-favourite lost his job.

The full list is as follows:

Name Games Wins Draws Losses Win Rate Percentage Rudd van Nistelrooy (caretaker) 4 3 1 0 75.0% Michael Carrick* 18 12 4 2 66.67% Sir Alex Ferguson 1500 895 338 267 59.67% José Mourinho 144 84 32 28 58.33% Erik ten Hag 128 70 23 35 54.69% Ole Gunnar Solskjær 168 91 37 40 54.17% Ernest Mangnall 373 202 76 95 54.16% David Moyes 51 27 9 15 52.94% Louis van Gaal 103 54 25 24 52.43% Sir Matt Busby 1161 581 271 309 50.45% T. J. Wallworth 6 3 2 1 50.00% Ron Atkinson 292 146 79 67 50.00% Ryan Giggs (caretaker) 4 2 1 1 50.00% Tommy Docherty 228 107 56 65 46.93% A. H. Albut 351 156 59 136 44.44% John Bentley 82 36 16 30 43.90% Walter Crickmer 105 44 28 33 41.90% James West 113 46 20 47 40.71% Dave Sexton 201 81 64 56 40.30% Scott Duncan 235 92 53 90 39.15% John Chapman 221 86 58 77 38.91% Ruben Amorim 63 24 18 21 38.10% Ralf Rangnick (interim) 29 11 10 8 37.93% Frank O'Farrell 81 30 24 27 37.04% Wilf McGuinness 87 32 32 23 36.78% Herbert Bamlett 183 57 42 84 31.15% Lal Hilditch 33 10 10 13 30.30% Jack Robson 139 41 42 56 29.50% Jimmy Murphy (caretaker) 22 5 7 10 22.73% Darren Fletcher (interim) 2 0 1 1 00.00%

Last updated on 11th May, 2026

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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