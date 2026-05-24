Michael Carrick fires transfer demand to INEOS after Brighton win



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has sent a clear transfer message to the top brass following Sunday’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

United beat Brighton

United concluded their 2025/26 season in superb style as they sank Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Patrick Dorgu gave United the lead with an emphatic header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner-kick delivery. The assist was Fernandes’ 21st of the campaign, which means he has overtaken Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry to become the player with the most assists in a single Premier League term.

Bryan Mbeumo added United’s second of the game via an easy tap-in to round off a sensational team move.

Dorgu then turned provider, creating the chance for Fernandes to notch the afternoon’s third goal. With that, United moved three goals clear and all but guaranteed the win, their 12th victory since Carrick assumed control of the side.

The Red Devils crafted several more chances to add to their haul, only to be repeatedly denied by an inspired Bart Verbruggen, who spared Brighton further embarrassment.

After the final whistle, Carrick spoke to MUTV and stressed the importance of making the most of the upcoming summer window, which promises to be a make-or-break one for United, with the league set to be more open than it has been for several years.

Carrick’s demand

Carrick told club media, “We want to play the football that ultimately excites them [the fans]. We need to win games, of course we do, we want to achieve things and win trophies, but you’ve got to do it a certain way.”

“We feel that we’ve built that a little bit over the last few months and we can still improve, which is really encouraging, but it’s a really good group of players and they want to do well for this football club. It really excites me, I have to say.”

“I think we’ve got to make the most of the summer in all different aspects really: come back stronger as a group, stronger as a squad.”

He added, “Everyone is going in different directions a little bit in terms of the World Cup and hopefully they all have a successful World Cup and come back fit and ready to go because every season is a big season, but this one is because I think we’ve finished this one so strongly and we want to keep this momentum rolling. Hopefully we’ve got a lot more to celebrate next season.”

Carrick praised his players for their intensity in a game that meant little to them, with United already guaranteed third place whatever the outcome.

“It’s probably one of the hardest oppositions we could have played because of the way they play and they make you really work for it. The boys’ mentality was fantastic, their attitude. It wasn’t the end of the season for us, it was more about how can we keep moving forward as a team from beyond here.”

“So I think we can take a lot from today, so many positives: as a team, Patrick starting again and being fit and scoring, getting the younger players on the pitch for more experience and some of the goals were good, clean sheet. It was a really good day for us.”

On Fernandes’ record, Carrick remarked, “He fully deserves it. The way he creates and scores goals is his natural gift and he’s done it so many times. Credit to the boys for being on the end of it, for finishing the opportunities as well, so we all benefit from that as a team, as a club.”

“We’re delighted he’s had such a big influence on the group for a period of time now and he continues to do well.”

United are believed to be prioritising midfield reinforcements, but other positions could come into play including left-back, a left-winger and a goalkeeper, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both expected to leave.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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