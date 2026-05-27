Home » Heroic Senne Lammens recognised with top PL award nomination

Heroic Senne Lammens recognised with top PL award nomination

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Senne Lammens


Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been shortlisted for a coveted Premier League award following his heroics in the 2025/26 season.

Impact

Lammens was signed by United on deadline day last summer from Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp.

United dipped into the market for a goalkeeper after it became increasingly clear that Andre Onana’s time at the club was up, and his deputy Altay Bayindir could not be relied upon to consistently man the sticks.

It was a choice between Lammens and World Cup winner Emi Martinez. United eventually opted for Lammens despite the then-manager Ruben Amorim preferring the more experienced Martinez.

Lammens had to wait for his opportunity, which finally came in October against Sunderland. He kept a clean sheet in an impressive performance that earned him rave reviews. The 23-year-old followed that up with a sensational performance at Anfield to help United to a famous victory.

The Belgium international has not looked back since, consistently producing outstanding performances that were crucial in securing Champions League football and a third-place finish.

He kept eight clean sheets in the 32 Premier League appearances he made in 2025/26. United lost just four games with Lammens in goal.

A recent stat highlighted that Lammens prevented more goals than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this past season.

Now, it has been confirmed that he is in contention to win the Premier League’s Transfer of the Season award.

Vying for award

The Premier League’s Transfer of the Season prize was set up to recognise the best bit of business done by clubs in the top flight.

To bag the accolade, Lammens will have to ward off stiff competition from seven other players: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) and Granit Xhaka (Sunderland).

Semenyo joined City from Bournemouth in January. The rest are all summer signings.

You can vote for Lammens here.

The winner will be announced on 1 June.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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