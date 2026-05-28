Andrea Medina: Man United Women reach agreement with Liga F star

Manchester United Women are closing in on their first summer signing.

Season

The Red Devils started the season well, reaching the League Cup final and the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Sadly, they could not convert either of these runs into a trophy and fell away at the end of the Women’s Super League season.

Just one win in their final ten matches highlighted how important it is for United to strengthen this summer as they missed out on European football by finishing fourth in the league.

Andrea Medina

Marc Skinner’s side were linked with the Spaniard Andrea Medina a few weeks ago and it was confirmed recently that she had left Atletico Madrid as a free agent.

United now seem to have taken their interest in Medina a step forward.

Journalist Sully has reported that United “have reached an agreement with free agent Andrea Medina to join the club.”

His post continues that, “the 22-year-old fullback left Atletico Madrid and has impressed the United scouts for a while. Medina is expected to have her medical tests soon as well as her contract signing.”

#MUWFC have reached an agreement with free agent Andrea Medina to join the club. The 22-year-old fullback left Atletico Madrid and has impressed the United scouts for a while. Medina is expected to have her medical tests soon as well as her contract signing 🇪🇸🌟 | 🤝 @ajabbaruk pic.twitter.com/zGKha8gX7z — Sully (@sullyexcl) May 27, 2026

Medina played against United three times this season in the Champions League and she has represented Atletico 102 times, scoring one goal.

The youngster has also represented Spain at under-16, under-19, under-20 and under-23 level but is still waiting for her first senior cap.

Medina has been described as a player with “speed, stamina, and tenacity on the pitch. As a left-footed fullback, she is comfortable pushing up the flank to support the attack with overlapping runs and accurate crosses, while still maintaining defensive discipline and a competitive spirit.”

The Spaniard will compete with Swede Anna Sandberg as United now have two of the best young left-backs in Europe at their disposal.

United Women fans will hope this is the start of a rebuild this summer which allows the Red Devils to finish in the top three next season and perhaps land another trophy after the 2024 FA Cup triumph.

Andrea Medina 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 27 1 0 2228

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social