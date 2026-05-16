Andrea Medina: Man United Women chase speedy fullback

Manchester United Women’s season has been a rollercoaster.

Highs and lows

The Red Devils started the campaign in blistering fashion by qualifying for the Champions League proper.

They also soared high in the table, reaching second for most of the campaign. United also impressively made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League before being knocked out by Bayern Munich.

They also lost the League Cup final to Chelsea and fell to fourth in the Women’s Super League table, meaning there will be no European football on offer for the women’s team.

New signings

Head coach Marc Skinner has come under fire for his role in the decline this season, but he has defended himself and claimed that the squad needs more depth to compete and handle injuries.

He recently stated that the club needs around five signings to bolster the squad for next season, and the Red Devils seem to be eyeing up a player.

Andrea Medina

Spanish journalist Irati Vidal, who works for DAZN, has posted on X that, “Manchester United have shown interest in Andrea Medina to bolster their left-back position.”

She continued, “the footballer is out of contract this summer and Atlético de Madrid are already working on scouting new full-backs to cover a possible departure.”

🔴🇬🇧 El Manchester United se ha interesado en Andrea Medina para reforzar el lateral zurdo. 📋La futbolista termina contrato este verano y el Atlético de Madrid ya trabaja en la búsqueda de nuevas laterales para cubrir una posible salida. pic.twitter.com/5rBxRfK94n — Irati Vidal (@iratividal) May 15, 2026

United have often used the free agent route, signing Swedish duo Hanna Lundkvist in the winter on a free and Fridolina Rolfo last summer.

Medina is a 22-year-old full-back who has represented her country at under-19, under-20 and under-23 level.

Despite her young age, she has already played 102 games for Atlético de Madrid.

The Spaniard is known for her “speed, defensive resilience, and tactical versatility.”

She has played 27 games this season, scoring one goal. The full-back played in all three matches against Manchester United this season in the Champions League.

The women close their season later on this afternoon with an away trip to Chelsea at 13:00 BST.

Andrea Medina 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 27 1 0 2228

Source: Fotmob.com

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