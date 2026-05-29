Home » Jesse Lingard: Former Man United man called back to England

Jesse Lingard: Former Man United man called back to England

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has returned to England.

Corinthians

Lingard left Manchester United in 2022 after playing over 200 times for his boyhood club.

His highlight would surely have been scoring the winning goal at Wembley in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. He joined Nottingham Forest before moving to South Korea to play for FC Seoul.

After two years in Asia, Lingard’s globe-trotting has taken him to Brazil, where he is currently playing for Corinthians.

History

Since making his debut earlier this year, Lingard has made history in Brazil.

He became the first Englishman to score for a Brazilian club, and then the first to score in the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

The Carrington product has played 17 matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

His last match was a 45-minute cameo in a 3-1 victory over Clube Atlético Mineiro in Serie A.

Update

Corinthians have provided an alarming update on the 33-year-old.

Their official X account posted, “the attacker Jesse Lingard was authorized by the football board and by coach Fernando Diniz to travel to England, this Thursday (05/28), to attend to family matters.”

The statement continued, “the athlete will be released from the match against Grêmio, next Saturday (05/30), for the Brazilian Championship.”

Corinthians are currently struggling in 15th place in the league, just two places and three points from the relegation zone.

They are having a much better time in the Libertadores, though, topping Group E after six matches.

Jesse Lingard Corinthians stats

Games playedGoalsAssists
1721

Source: transfermarkt.com

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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