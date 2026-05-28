Wayne Rooney delivers verdict on Man United’s title chances next season



Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has shared his honest take on the chances of the club mounting a serious title bid next season.

Title ambitions

The 2025/26 campaign was a successful one for United as they finished in third place and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

The catalyst for the team’s tremendous turnaround was Michael Carrick’s appointment at the start of the year, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Carrick had an immediate impact at the club, embarking on a brilliant run of fine performances and results.

In his 17 games in charge, he recorded 12 wins, three draws, and only two losses. Carrick secured Champions League qualification with several matches remaining, underscoring the remarkable difference he managed to effect in such a limited timeframe.

The legendary midfielder was rightly given the job on a permanent basis. There is growing momentum and a sense of optimism that with a strong summer window, United can finally kick on now.

There are those who even entertain lofty ambitions of mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season. However, Rooney doesn’t believe that this is a realistic objective for the Red Devils.

Rooney’s verdict

Speaking on talkSPORT, Rooney said, “I think where Man United have been over the last few years has been very difficult for the fans to find some happiness in it. But I think since Michael went in, I think there’s hope and belief again within the Man United fans.”

“To finish third, I think all of the signings done quite well. And now back in the Champions League, and hopefully they go and sign a few players who can help them try and go the next step.”

“So I think there’s progression; it looks better. And hopefully we see the benefits of having, I think, a very good coach in.”

The 40-year-old added, “Well, I think the expectations, I spoke to him (Carrick) last week, will be to try and win everything they go in, but then you have to be realistic as well.”

“I think, can you progress again from where you’ve been? So I think if United finish in the top four next season and maybe have a challenge and win, you know, maybe FA Cup and try and do well in the Champions League, I think, again, that’s progression.”

“We all want them to win the league, but you have to be realistic and say, are they going to win the league?”

“Are they going to win the Champions League? I think it’s going to be very difficult, but trying to get an improvement.”

The 2026 summer transfer window opens on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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