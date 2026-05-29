Sienna Wareing: Man United starlet makes disappointing career decision

Manchester United Women have already lost an exciting young prospect this summer.

Season

The Red Devils’ season petered out somewhat after an impressive start.

A run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the final of the League Cup did not result in a trophy.

A strong start to the league campaign also faded away, as they won just one of their last ten games in all competitions and finished the season in fourth place.

United will need to strengthen during this window to improve their chances of qualifying for Europe next season and are on the cusp of signing Spaniard Andrea Medina on a free transfer.

Sienna Wareing

Unfortunately, United have lost one of their most impressive young talents, Sienna Wareing.

The youngster announced her exit from the club on her Instagram page.

She explained, “after 7 years, my time at Manchester United has come to an end. I’ve made some unforgettable memories and met so many special people that will be friends for life.”

Wareing also added that she was “grateful to end this chapter on a high with a Plate Final win and Player of the Season award. On to the next chapter.”

United Women, just like their male counterparts, pride themselves on bringing through young players.

Layla Drury made her debut for the Red Devils and scored in the FA Cup.

Jessica Anderson also obtained her first senior minutes at the back end of last season.

The Red Devils will next be in action on Friday afternoon in the World Sevens against Aston Villa at 15:00 BST, and then later again against Tottenham Hotspur at 20:00 BST.

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