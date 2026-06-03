Man United in intense race to snap up Flamengo wonderkid Kauã Pavuna



Manchester United are reportedly one of multiple big hitters in Europe keeping close tabs on Flamengo sensation Kauã Pavuna.

Transfer shift

Since taking operational control of United in September 2024, INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has pursued a policy of unearthing relatively unknown young talents who can be developed into world-class players.

United have now expanded their scouting and recruitment networks far beyond England, casting a wide net even across Africa and South America. They are sparing no effort to make sure that some of the finest young talents in football end up in their youth system.

Over the past few windows, the Red Devils have signed the likes of Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi, Diego Leon and Sekou Kone, just to name a few.

Earlier on Wednesday, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are set to complete a deal for Colombian wonderkid Cristian Orozco next month.

In the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United had built a reputation for squandering enormous fees on superstars who scarcely lived up to their price tags. Now, however, there is a clear shift away from that model.

According to journalist João Van Boysen, United have set their sights on Pavuna.

Pavuna interest

Van Boysen wrote on X, “Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and #Arsenal are monitoring the gem Kauã Lucas Pavuna, 15 years old, from Flamengo.”

“Intense race already underway to get ahead in the race for the preference of the Brazilian talent.”

“The player has been watched by Europeans since 2025.”

🚨#RealMadrid, #Barcelona, #ManchesterCity, #ManchesterUnited e #Arsenal estão monitorando a jóia Kauã Lucas Pavuna, de 15 anos, do #Flamengo. Corrida intensa já para sair na frente pela preferência do talento brasileiro. O jogador sendo observado por europeus desde 2025. pic.twitter.com/zYVfZqGDNJ — João Van Boysen (@BoysenJoao) June 2, 2026

Though he currently plays for Flamengo’s U15 and U16 squads and has only just begun to tap into his potential, Pavuna is already drawing acclaim for his attributes and on-field performances

Regarded as a classic number 10, he possesses an abundance of technical skill, trickery, and outstanding close control, qualities that elevate him significantly above most of his peers on the pitch.

He can dictate games from central midfield and routinely beats defenders with flair and devastating dribbling. Unsurprisingly, his style has drawn comparisons to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

But it’s still way too early to make any predictions about the 15-year-old and what direction his career will take. However, the calibre of clubs lurking around him strongly suggests he is a talent to reckon with.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social