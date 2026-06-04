Sheikh Jassim’s stance on a renewed United bid revealed



A bombshell dropped late on Wednesday when news emerged of certain members of the Glazer family looking to sell their stake in Manchester United.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, some of the siblings were trying to get others involved as well after growing tired of the constant protests.

The fanbase have been at war with the greedy American family for their debt-ridden takeover of the Red Devils and their usage of the club as their own personal cash cow.

Never putting a penny of their own money in, but always the first to take out money in the form of dividends, it is high time they sell up and leave.

Glazers looking to sell

The process had started in 2022, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group agreeing to a minority stake while taking full control of sporting affairs.

There is no certainty surrounding the stance of Joel and Avram Glazer, the co-chairmen, but should the others sell, INEOS will not be the only ones waiting in the wings.

The Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, who had failed with their bid last time out, were expected to figure this time as well.

But not if The Daily Mail are to be believed. Sheikh Jassim has “no intention” of returning to the table after getting burned three years ago.

Sheikh Jassim has no intention of dealing with the Glazers

“The Qatar-based group which failed in a bid to buy Manchester United has not been approached, amid reports the Glazer family are considering selling the club.

“And Daily Mail Sport understands that, even if that contact was to be made it would be ‘highly unlikely’ that they would make an offer, as things stand.

“However, it is understood that the group has not been contacted either formally or informally to gauge their interest. Should that change, it is expected that any attempt to trigger a new bid would currently be met with short shrift.

“The group, fronted by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, remains scarred from its experience more than three years ago. It made a final offer of around £5bn for full control of the club, only for the Glazers to instead sell an initial 25 per cent to Sir Jim Ratcliffe for £1.3bn.”

What will happen now?

Whether anybody else from the Middle-East or the United States enters the picture remains to be seen. INEOS will be watching on with interest.

The fanbase remains apprehensive as they have been here before. Only time will tell whether the Glazers finally depart this time.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social