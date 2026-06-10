Castello Lukeba: Man United’s plan to beat Barcelona to RB Leipzig titan

Manchester United face a fierce race to strike a deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, according to the latest report from Germany.

Defensive Goliath

Since signing for Leipzig in a deal worth around £34 million from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in 2023, Lukeba has established himself as one of the most dominant defenders in the Bundesliga. Despite not making Didier Deschamps’ squad for the World Cup, the 23-year-old juggernaut has made six appearances for Les Bleus after making his debut in 2024.

While he is not the tallest centre-back at 6’0″, he possesses a potent combination of speed and strength, and a good leap to help compensate for his height. This athleticism has led Leipzig to deploy him at both centre-back and left-back, with a wand of a left foot meaning he is a force to be reckoned with in possession.

A contract with a release clause worth around £70 million makes the France international an expensive target, though the Red Bull club are understood to be open to offers around the £55m mark.

United remain frontrunners

Last month, it was reported United were leading the charge for Lukeba after holding talks with his camp, having identified him as the “primary defensive target” amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Despite Harry Maguire putting pen to paper on a new deal in April, the Red Devils remain on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, with centre-backs and full-backs both on the radar.

Lukeba’s versatility is a major plus for INEOS, given Patrick Dorgu’s reinvention as a left-winger under Michael Carrick leaves Luke Shaw as the sole left-back in the squad – a position the Leipzig man has extensive experience playing.

Fussball Daten confirms United remain strongly interested in the Frenchman, having begun “concrete talks” on the player side.

However, the German outlet claims LaLiga champions Barcelona have now stormed into the race, with “initial contact” made to gauge the viability of a deal. The Blaugrana are said to be assessing “clever strategies” to afford Leipzig’s asking price, with their focus being on bolstering Hansi Flick’s frontline.

Chelsea are mentioned as another suitor, having scouted Lukeba extensively over the past two years, while Tottenham Hotspur are another interested party as the north London club braces for the potential loss of Micky van de Ven.

Final Thoughts

Nonetheless, Fussball Daten concludes United remain in pole position as the Red Devils are still “leading the pack of suitors.” But there are conflicting noises emanating from the Red Bull Arena, with certain sources suggesting Leipzig’s hierarchy reached an “internal agreement” to sell Lukeba at a discounted price this summer, while other figures indicate they intend to be “hard sellers” in negotiations, and will demand close to the release clause.

If United are quoted a fee in the region of £70m for a player who will provide depth as a primary purpose, negotiations will end very quickly, regardless of how much the recruitment team at Old Trafford have been impressed by the defensive goliath.

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